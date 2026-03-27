Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Sweet 16, MLB, NBA Picks

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Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus in time for a massive slate of games across the NBA, MLB and Sweet 16.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport and event tonight to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries with the Underdog promo for new users. The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what. This gives you a perfect way to set up your new Underdog account as you look to place your favorite player prop entries from there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB, CBB Bonus

Getting in on the action for tonight’s incredible sports slate is easier than ever. We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and locking in a quick sign-up bonus is the smartest way to boost your bankroll before tip-off.

Here is a quick overview of the current Underdog offer available for tonight’s slate:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

By simply entering the promo code WTOP during registration and playing an initial $5, you will immediately receive $50 in bonus entries. These bonus funds can be used to build your entry for the Heat-Cavaliers game or any other action happening across the league.

To claim this exclusive Underdog promo code, new customers just need to complete the registration process and play $5 on their first entry. Once that initial $5 play is successfully submitted, Underdog instantly rewards your account with $50 in bonus entries. These additional funds can be used right away to place an entry tonight. It does stand to reason that this flexibility gives you a distinct analytical edge when crafting your lineup. Just remember, this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

Use Underdog for NBA Player Prop Entries

The Miami Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 07:30 PM ET. Both teams are looking to establish their dominance in the Eastern Conference as the regular season progresses, though they will have to navigate a few key injuries to do so. We’ve seen time and time again that finding the right angle in a matchup like this requires looking beyond the raw numbers and zeroing in on player props that offer genuine value.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Props & Analysis

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 28.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

28.5 Points | 5.5 Assists | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made Evan Mobley: 17.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds

17.5 Points | 9.5 Rebounds Jarrett Allen: 10.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds

10.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds James Harden: Lower 21.5 Points | 8.5 Assists

Lower 21.5 Points | 8.5 Assists Sam Merrill: 13.5 Points | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

Miami Heat:

Bam Adebayo: 20.5 Points | 10.5 Rebounds

20.5 Points | 10.5 Rebounds Norman Powell: 20.5 Points | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

20.5 Points | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made Tyler Herro: 19.5 Points | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made

19.5 Points | 2.5 Three-Pointers Made Andrew Wiggins: 12.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds

12.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds Davion Mitchell: 8.5 Points | 5.5 Assists

When digging for an edge on the stat sheet, Donovan Mitchell stands out for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 28.25 points and 5.75 assists per game. Down low, Evan Mobley has secured 8.86 rebounds per game.

For the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo has been a force inside, and is not far removed from an absurd 84-point performance. His 9.81 rebounds per game average sits just beneath his 10.5 rebound line, however. Meanwhile, Norman Powell is pouring in 22.2 points per contest and has a good matchup against the Cavaliers tonight.

How to Claim the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP during registration. Please note: You must be a brand-new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your jurisdiction to be eligible. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s game (or any other available market). Submitting this initial play will officially activate your $50 in bonus entries!

Building Your Entry:

When crafting your lineup for tonight’s 07:30 PM ET tip-off, Underdog offers two distinct ways to play:

Standard Entry: Selecting 2+ picks will trigger the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, however, that all legs must hit in order for a standard entry to win.

Selecting 2+ picks will trigger the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, however, that all legs must hit in order for a standard entry to win. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net, you can choose to flex an entry with 3+ picks. With a flex entry, you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect.

Whether you are backing the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home floor or relying on the Miami Heat to make some noise on the road, activating this Underdog promo gives you the perfect bankroll boost to enjoy tonight’s Eastern Conference clash.