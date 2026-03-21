Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA + NCAA Tournament Picks

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Claim the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus, and start placing entries on the second round of the NCAA Tournament that starts today, or any NBA game of your choice.







Create a new account using this promo code, and place your first entry for $5. That is is all it takes to redeem the $50 in bonus entries, as the result of that initial entry does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code for College Basketball, NBA Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

New Underdog customers can take advantage of one of the most exciting welcome offers in daily fantasy sports right now. By utilizing the latest bonus code, first-time users can claim an exclusive “Play $5, Get $50” reward. The premise is straightforward: once you sign up and play a qualifying $5 entry on any available player prop market, the platform will instantly credit your account with $50 in bonus entries, granting an immediate boost to your bankroll.

It is never too early to look ahead and strategize, but to be eligible for this welcome offer, you must be a completely new Underdog customer. Additionally, users need to meet all standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once you satisfy these baseline criteria, your newly acquired bonus entries can be deployed across the platform’s wide array of college basketball daily fantasy sports options.

March Madness Player Prop Analysis via Underdog

If you are looking to build your entry and uncover some value for today’s slate, here are five players with the highest point projections on the board for the two top seeds playing today. We put a lot of stock in these numbers:

Cameron Boozer (Duke Blue Devils) vs. TCU Horned Frogs: 23.5

vs. TCU Horned Frogs: 23.5 Isaiah Evans (Duke Blue Devils) vs. TCU Horned Frogs: 15.5

vs. TCU Horned Frogs: 15.5 David Punch (TCU Horned Frogs) vs. Duke Blue Devils: 15.5

vs. Duke Blue Devils: 15.5 Aday Mara (Michigan Wolverines) vs. Saint Louis Billikens: 14.5

vs. Saint Louis Billikens: 14.5 Robbie Avila (Saint Louis Billikens) vs. Michigan Wolverines: 14.5

Finding an analytical edge often means looking beyond the raw numbers and evaluating situational context. Cameron Boozer headlines the board with a massive 23.5-point projection. The Duke freshman forward is coming off a dominant 22-point, 13-rebound Round of 64 performance where he did heavy damage at the charity stripe (13-of-14 FT). With Duke’s rotation currently thinned by injuries, it stands to reason that Boozer will continue carrying the offensive load. In that same 5:15 p.m. ET matchup, TCU’s David Punch presents a fascinating look. Punch just posted 16 points and 13 rebounds and is radiating confidence. Matching up his 15.5-point prop against Duke’s interior defense will be a dogfight. We also cannot ignore Duke’s Isaiah Evans, whose line sits at 15.5 after stepping up with massive momentum-shifting plays for the Blue Devils.

In the earlier 12:10 p.m. ET clash, the frontcourt battle between Michigan and Saint Louis is a goldmine for savvy players. Michigan’s towering 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara draws an intriguing 14.5-point line after dropping 19 points and 7 rebounds in his first-round game. He will clash with Saint Louis star Robbie Avila—affectionately dubbed “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” by fans—whose points line also sits at 14.5. Avila operates as a multifaceted “stretch 5,” fresh off a 12-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game. With Saint Louis ranking second nationally in three-point percentage (40.2%), Avila’s ability to pull Mara away from the rim creates immense value for those closely monitoring the projections.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your longshot picks? Unlocking your bonus is a straightforward process. As long as you are a new user and meet the standard age and region requirements, simply follow these steps to claim your Underdog reward:

Create an Account: Register for a new account using your standard personal information. When prompted, you must enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry. Once your entry is submitted, it will activate your $50 in bonus entries!

When building your slip, you will have two different ways to play: