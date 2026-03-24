Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament Picks

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Gear up for a loaded sports week across NBA games all week, MLB opening day and the next round of the NCAA Tournament with the Underdog promo code WTOP. This welcome offer ensures a guaranteed DFS bonus as a great way to get your account stared.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, or any other sport tonight. The result of that entry does not matter, so you are able to receive the $50 guaranteed. Once the bonus is in hand, you will be able to look at any additional entries this week across the NBA, MLB and NCAA Tournament.

Underdog Promo Code for $50 DFS Bonus

Before the action tips off tonight, make sure you take advantage of this exclusive welcome bonus. Here is everything you need to know about the current Underdog offer to help you get started:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

Unlocking the latest Underdog welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to give your daily fantasy bankroll an instant upgrade. By registering an account and playing just $5 on your first entry—whether you are targeting player totals going higher or lower in tonight’s matchups or finding market inefficiencies across the league—you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on future contests.

We put a lot of stock in finding these edges, but please keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers making their first entry on the platform. To successfully claim your $50 reward, you must meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state. Ensure you verify your eligibility during the sign-up process so you can get right into the action.

NBA Player Prop Preview Tonight via Underdog

If you are looking to put your promo to work, tonight’s slate features some massive player totals to help build your slips. Here are five players with the highest consensus lines for tonight’s matchups:

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns): Higher or lower than 28.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns): Higher or lower than 28.5 Points Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets): Higher or lower than 25.5 Points

(Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets): Higher or lower than 25.5 Points Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans): Higher or lower than 25.5 Points

(New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans): Higher or lower than 25.5 Points Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns): Higher or lower than 23.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns): Higher or lower than 23.5 Points Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans): Higher or lower than 21.5 Points

Nikola Jokic anchors the board with a lofty 28.5-point total. Jokic recently recorded his 35th triple-double of the season, but it does stand to reason that we must monitor how defenses are playing him. Opponents have been extremely physical with Jokic since his December knee hyperextension, guarding him further from the basket. Against a Suns team that just snapped a five-game skid and bolstered their coaching staff with defensive minds like Mike Longabardi, this line requires careful evaluation.

On the other side of the floor, Devin Booker’s total sits at 25.5 points. Booker just dropped 25 points to break Phoenix’s losing streak, and he faces a Denver defense that, while getting healthier, is still giving up 116.4 points per game.

Looking at the 7:30 PM ET matchup, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns offer significant value. The Knicks are riding a six-game win streak, with Towns recently posting his 50th double-double. Brunson draws a highly favorable matchup against a Pelicans squad surrendering 119.2 points per game. Finding the right angle on these totals could be the key to cashing your slips tonight.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns showdown is a seamless process. To ensure you lock in your value, simply follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Download the app or visit the site to create and register an account using standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet the specific age and region requirements for your jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure promo code WTOP is entered. This code is required to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your First Entry: Finally, play a $5 entry on the Nuggets-Suns game—or any other sporting event—to officially activate and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

When it comes time to build your slip, you have two distinct ways to play: