Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, March Madness First Round Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are ready to make picks on NBA and college basketball action, there is nothing better than starting with a nice pay day. By signing up here with the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can play just $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries.

Remember, this specific welcome offer is strictly for new users only, so if you haven’t signed up yet, we’re in this together to help you chase a bigger payout with confidence.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Supplies $50 Welcome Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 18, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works so you can start placing those entries with a clear strategy. The details of the Underdog welcome offer are as straightforward as it gets: when you sign up as a new user and play just $5 on your first entry, the platform instantly credits your account with $50 in bonus entries. It is a fantastic way to get plenty of firepower right out of the gate.

Just keep in mind that this is only eligible for new Underdog customers. You will also need to meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates to lock in your bonus entries successfully.

NBA Markets for the Underdog Promo Code

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets) – O/U 30.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets) – O/U 30.5 Points Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – O/U 30.5 Points

(Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets) – O/U 30.5 Points Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies) – O/U 27.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets @ Memphis Grizzlies) – O/U 27.5 Points Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers) – O/U 24.5 Points

(Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers) – O/U 24.5 Points Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors) – O/U 24.5 Points

When I’m scanning the morning line for tonight’s matchups, a few spots immediately jump out. First, we have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sitting on a high line of 30.5 points. The Thunder star is averaging 31.7 points per game and draws a Brooklyn Nets defense that leaks 115.6 points per game.

Then, we have an absolute heavyweight bout in Houston. Luka Dončić shares that slate-high 30.5-point line and comes in scorching hot for the Lakers, averaging 36.6 points over his last five games. He is going up against Kevin Durant and a stout Rockets defense allowing just 109.8 points per contest. On the flip side, Durant’s line is set at a manageable 24.5 points against a Lakers squad giving up 114.9 points per game.

Finally, if you are looking at the primetime Warriors vs. Celtics game, Jaylen Brown sits at 24.5 points. With Golden State missing Stephen Curry and several other key pieces, Brown has a massive opportunity to feast in front of a rocking TD Garden.

Take Your Bonus to March Madness

Here is the best part: you are not just limited to the hardwood of the NBA. If you want to switch up your strategy and target the college action, those $50 in bonus entries can easily be used for your picks on March Madness. Keying in on specific player projections during the tournament is a great way to hunt down a nice pay day when the brackets get busted.

How to Activate Your Underdog Offer

Getting started is simple. To activate this Underdog promotion, just follow these steps:

Sign Up: Register your account here . You will need to provide standard personal information, like your name, email, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Most importantly, make sure you enter promo code WTOP during registration to lock in the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a deposit of at least $5 using one of the available secure methods. Place Your First Entry: Head to the lobby and play a $5 entry. Once that initial entry is placed, you will automatically activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once you have your bonus, it is time to build your entries. I like to look at two main strategies here: