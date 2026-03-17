Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA + First Four Entries

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Claim the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus, and start placing entries on any NBA or March Madness First Four game tonight, along with the World Baseball Classic Championship. All new users who redeem this promo code offer can redeem this fantastic welcome offer tonight.







Create a new account using this promo code, and place your first entry for $5. That is is all it takes to redeem the $50 in bonus entries, as the result of that initial entry does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Fantasy Entries

Before the Phoenix Suns take the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, make sure your account is locked and loaded with the latest welcome bonus. We put a lot of stock in getting the best possible value right out of the gate, and grabbing your bonus is quick and easy. Review the offer details below to claim your entries and start building your ultimate NBA lineup.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a breeze for basketball fans eager to get in on tonight’s matchup. By using the promo code WTOP, new Underdog customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can simply sign up and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries.

Because the bonus is credited right away, you will have plenty of immediate firepower to build out your ideal entries. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 entry is locked in, your $50 bonus will be ready to deploy across the entire NBA schedule to hunt down those high-value longshot entries.

Suns-Timberwolves Player Prop Analysis

The Phoenix Suns (39-29) hit the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-27) on March 17, 2026, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 PM EDT. The Suns are currently sitting in the 7th spot in the Western Conference, aggressively chasing a top-6 seed to avoid the play-in tournament, while the Timberwolves are looking to bounce back from a recent loss to the Thunder amid a tense playoff push.

The Timberwolves are dealing with major turmoil; star guard Anthony Edwards is ruled out with right knee soreness (missing his 11th game), Naz Reid is questionable with a shoulder contusion.

Meanwhile, the Suns are rolling out a highly effective starting five—despite Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams being sidelined with injuries—spearheaded by an explosive duo in Devin Booker and a surging Jalen Green, who is averaging 21.2 points over his last five games. Collin Gillespie has also been capitalizing on his minutes, recently hitting career highs.

Phoenix Suns Player Props:

Devin Booker: 27.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers

27.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Jalen Green: 21.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers

21.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Grayson Allen: 13.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers

13.5 Points | 3.5 Assists | 2.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Collin Gillespie: 10.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers

10.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Royce O’Neale: 7.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers

Minnesota Timberwolves Player Props:

Julius Randle: 22.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers

22.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Rudy Gobert: 12.5 Points | 11.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Blocks

12.5 Points | 11.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Blocks Naz Reid: 15.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 6.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers

15.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 6.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Jaden McDaniels: 15.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers

15.5 Points | 2.5 Assists | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Donte DiVincenzo: 12.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 3-Pointers

Along with these NBA props, you can also place entries on any of the March Madness First Four games tonight, along with the World Baseball Classic

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting set up for tonight’s Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is simple. To secure your $50 in bonus entries, you must use the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new users who meet their specific region’s age and location requirements.

Follow these quick steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register your new account by providing standard personal information. Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during registration. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Entry: Head over to the NBA tab and play a $5 entry on tonight’s game—or any other sporting event—to instantly activate your $50 bonus entries.

Once your bonus is unlocked, you can start building your ideal lineup. When making your selections, you will have two primary play types to choose from to maximize your edge: