Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, CBB Tournament Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the Underdog promo code WTOP and unlock a no-brainer $50 bonus entry offer for tonight’s basketball slate. Whether it is college games like Kansas vs. Houston, NBA matchups like Timberwolves vs. Warriors, or even the USA vs. Canada WBC game, you will have tons of choices. Click here to register.

New users can also get in on the growing popularity of prediction markets with Underdog Predict:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, College Basketball

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Verified March 13th, 2026

The structure of this welcome offer maximizes your initial return on investment. Completely new Underdog customers who register and submit a $5 entry will instantly see their accounts credited with $50 in bonus entries. This upfront capital allows you to aggressively navigate tonight’s schedule right out of the gate.

To successfully claim these bonus entries, standard eligibility metrics apply. This promotion is strictly reserved for first-time account creators who meet their jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Underdog College Basketball Picks Tonight

Analyzing player projections is a highly effective way to utilize your promo on tonight’s Conference Tournament slate. Here are the five players carrying the highest point totals on the board:

Darryn Peterson (Kansas Jayhawks) vs. Houston Cougars: O/U 20.5 Points

vs. Houston Cougars: O/U 20.5 Points Kingston Flemings (Houston Cougars) vs. Kansas Jayhawks: O/U 16.5 Points

vs. Kansas Jayhawks: O/U 16.5 Points Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State Cyclones) vs. Arizona Wildcats: O/U 16.5 Points

vs. Arizona Wildcats: O/U 16.5 Points Brayden Burries (Arizona Wildcats) vs. Iowa State Cyclones: O/U 16.5 Points

vs. Iowa State Cyclones: O/U 16.5 Points Emanuel Sharp (Houston Cougars) vs. Kansas Jayhawks: O/U 14.5 Points

Darryn Peterson commands the highest projection tonight at 20.5 points, backed by a staggering 33.8% usage rate. The Kansas guard recently dropped 24 points in a season-high 37 minutes against TCU, proving his health and silencing critics amid NBA Draft buzz. He faces a highly efficient Houston backcourt at the T-Mobile Center—which has notably reverted to a standard hardwood court for the semifinals after controversy surrounding the LED court used in the earlier rounds of the tournament. Kingston Flemings anchors that Cougars unit, while Emanuel Sharp supplements the offense.

In the other semifinal, the data highlights a tightly priced clash between Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson and Arizona’s Brayden Burries, both listed at 16.5 points. Both matchups offer actionable data points for constructing a statistically sound entry.

Additional Sports Options

If you prefer to diversify your entries beyond college basketball, your bonus funds can be applied to other events. Tonight’s alternative options include NBA matchups like the Cavaliers vs. Mavericks and the Timberwolves vs. Warriors, as well as international baseball action featuring USA vs. Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Redeem Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking this offer requires a simple, step-by-step process. First, register a new account by clicking here and using standard personal information. You must enter the promo code WTOP during this registration phase to ensure the bonus is applied. You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify.

Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Finally, make a $5 entry. Submitting this initial entry officially activates your $50 in bonus entries.

As you construct your slips, Underdog offers two distinct entry types: