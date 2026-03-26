Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Opening Day, NCAA Tournament Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of Thursday’s MLB Opening Day and NCAA Tournament games. By registering for a new account and playing just a $5 entry, first-time users will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on the upcoming college basketball slate. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are targeting player projections in the Purdue vs. Texas showdown or looking at other high-profile matchups across the schedule, this welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity for new users to build their slips and get in on the action. Go all in on March Madness with this promo.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Delivers $50 Bonus

Before making your picks for the upcoming hardwood action, make sure you have all the details regarding the latest welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the Underdog promo code and the requirements to secure your bonus entries:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On March 26, 2026

For fans looking to add some extra excitement to the college basketball slate, the latest Underdog welcome offer delivers excellent value. By simply signing up and playing a $5 entry, new Underdog customers will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to their account. This straightforward structure ensures you have additional funds to build your slips and target player projections across multiple matchups.

To take advantage of this generous promotion, you must be a first-time player on the platform. The offer is strictly available to new Underdog customers who meet the standard age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once these basic eligibility criteria are met, your $50 in bonus entries will be unlocked and ready to use immediately.

How to Use This College Basketball Promo

If you are looking to put your promo to use, the postseason schedule features several high-profile matchups with massive player projections. Here are the five players with the highest consensus points totals for the upcoming slate:

Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas Razorbacks) vs. Arizona Wildcats: 23.5 Points

(Arkansas Razorbacks) vs. Arizona Wildcats: 23.5 Points Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue Boilermakers) vs. Texas Longhorns: 19.5 Points

(Purdue Boilermakers) vs. Texas Longhorns: 19.5 Points Bennett Stirtz (Iowa Hawkeyes) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 19.5 Points

(Iowa Hawkeyes) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 19.5 Points Brayden Burries (Arizona Wildcats) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: 17.5 Points

(Arizona Wildcats) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: 17.5 Points Kingston Flemings (Houston Cougars) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: 16.5 Points

Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. highlights the board with a slate-leading 23.5-point projection. The SEC Player of the Year has been a cultural phenomenon for the Razorbacks, drawing comparisons to a young Damian Lillard after a 36-point NCAA tournament performance in the second round that included a clutch 7-0 personal run. Boasting a massive 35.27% usage rate and averaging 30.2 points over his last five games, he remains the focal point of an offense shaped by head coach John Calipari.

For the Purdue Boilermakers, senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn carries a 19.5-point projection into his matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Kaufman-Renn has been highly efficient, shooting 58.8% from the field and averaging 22.0 points over his last two games.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the college basketball action? If you are a new user who meets the standard age and region requirements, claiming your welcome bonus is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Visit the website to create a new account using your standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: You must enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry to officially activate the offer and unlock your $50 in bonus entries.

When building your slips with your bonus entries on Underdog, you have two different ways to play: