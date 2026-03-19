Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for March Madness Picks (March 19)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking for a real chance at a nice payday, we’ve got the perfect starting point. By using the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can sign up here and play just $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries ahead of today’s college basketball slate.

Whether you are targeting the highly anticipated BYU vs. Texas showdown or any other blockbuster matchup on the board, this welcome offer gives you the extra ammunition we all want to chase bigger payouts right from tip-off.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the NCAA Tournament

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 19, 2026

Promo Code Overview

As a bettor who spends hours handicapping these games, I know firsthand how valuable a guaranteed boost to your bankroll can be. The details of this welcome offer are simple: when new Underdog customers sign up and play a $5 entry, they instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This gives us a massive head start to build multiple entries and target tonight’s biggest matchups without burning through our initial deposit.

Just make sure you meet the basic eligibility criteria. You must be a first-time player on the platform, meet the local age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once you check those boxes, your $50 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account and ready for action on the hardwood.

NCAAB Player Totals for the Underdog Promo

I am constantly looking for value on the board, and today’s schedule features some massive player totals that we can definitely exploit. Here are five players with the highest point over/unders to consider for your slips:

AJ Dybantsa (BYU vs. Texas) — Over 27.5 Points

(BYU vs. Texas) — Over 27.5 Points Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas vs. Hawai’i) — Over 26.5 Points

(Arkansas vs. Hawai’i) — Over 26.5 Points Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt vs. McNeese) — Over 19.5 Points

(Vanderbilt vs. McNeese) — Over 19.5 Points Robert Wright III (BYU vs. Texas) — Over 19.5 Points

(BYU vs. Texas) — Over 19.5 Points Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State vs. North Dakota State) — Over 18.5 Points

Headlining tonight’s action in Portland is the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars taking on the No. 11 seed Texas Longhorns. I am locking my eyes on BYU freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa. With his massive 27.5-point total, fans are already debating if the projected No. 1 NBA draft pick needs a historic “Jimmer”-type performance to push the Cougars forward. Texas is coming in hot after a First Four win, but they will have their hands full trying to slow down both Dybantsa and his teammate Robert Wright III, who brings his own lofty 19.5-point line to the table.

We also need to look at No. 4 seed Arkansas battling No. 13 Hawai’i. The hype around Razorbacks freshman Darius Acuff Jr. is off the charts right now, especially after dropping 30 points in the SEC title game.

Rounding out my top targets, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner faces a high-pressure McNeese defense with a 19.5-point line in Oklahoma City.

Guide for Using the Underdog Promo Code

If you are ready to get in on the action and claim your bonus, the process is incredibly straightforward. Just remember, you must be a new user and meet your local age and region requirements to qualify. Here is exactly what I tell my betting friends to do:

Register: Create your new account here using your standard personal information. You must enter the promo code WTOP during sign-up to unlock the promotion. Deposit: Fund your bankroll by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Play: Submit a $5 entry to successfully activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When we construct our slips, we have a couple of great strategic options. A “Standard” entry requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. Keep in mind, this is a traditional setup where all your legs must hit to be a winner.

If you want a little more margin for error—and let’s face it, we all love a good safety net when sweating out these massive player totals—the better strategy might be to “Flex” an entry featuring 3+ picks. By choosing a flex play, you can still receive some winnings even if one of your legs falls short.