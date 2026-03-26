Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for March Madness, MLB Opening Day, NBA

Get excited for a fantastic day of sports when you redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to receive $50 in fantasy entries to use on all entries today across the Sweet 16, MLB opening day and the NBA games.
Create a new account using this promo code and place your first entry for $5. This bonus is guaranteed, so once you place that $5 wager you will receive the $50 in fantasy entries no matter what.
Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball Bonus
Before tip-off between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Houston Cougars, make sure you have everything you need to claim your instant bankroll boost. Review the table below for a quick summary of the welcome offer and its qualifying details:
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
|Date Last Verified
|March 26th, 2026
Underdog Promo Code WTOP Overview
If you are ready to get in on the action for tonight’s highly anticipated matchup, the latest Underdog promo code provides an exciting way to boost your entry portfolio. New Underdog customers can take advantage of a highly valuable welcome offer that guarantees an instant return on their first entry. By simply signing up with code WTOP and playing a $5 entry, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform.
To successfully claim this offer, you must be a completely new Underdog customer creating an account for the first time. Furthermore, all users must meet their local jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog is active. Once those simple eligibility rules are met and your initial $5 entry is placed, the $50 bonus is yours to enjoy on any available sports market.
Illinois vs. Houston Player Props & Analysis via Underdog
- Keaton Wagler (ILL): 14.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists
- Tomislav Ivisic (ILL): 8.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Point FG
- Andrej Stojakovic (ILL):10.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds
- Kylan Boswell (ILL): Higher/Lower 10.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds
- Emanuel Sharp (HOU):14.5 Points | 2.5 3-Point FG
- Milos Uzan (HOU):10.5 Points | 2.5 3-Point FG
- Chris Cenac Jr. (HOU): 9.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds
- Joseph Tugler (HOU): 9.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds
- Kingston Flemings (HOU): 16.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds
- Mercy Miller (HOU): 7.5 Points
When diving into the player projections for tonight’s action, several athletes stand out based on their season averages. For Houston, Chris Cenac Jr. has been an absolute force on the glass. He is averaging a massive 13.5 rebounds per game in the tournament. Meanwhile, through two NCAA Tournament games Emanuel Sharp leads the Cougars with 17 points per game
On the Illinois side, Keaton Wagler has been a premier stat-sheet stuffer. Wagler averages 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for Illinois in the tournament. Tomislav Ivisic is another strong look, who has had a great tournament so far.
How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP
Claiming your bonus for tonight’s college basketball slate is quick and easy. To get started, you must be a new user, meet your state’s age and region requirements, and ensure you use promo code WTOP during sign-up.
Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus:
- Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information.
- Make a Deposit: Add funds to your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods.
- Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.
When building your entry, you have two exciting ways to play:
- Standard Entry: Select 2+ picks. This format triggers the largest potential payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to win.
- Flex Entry: Select 3+ picks. This option provides a safety net, allowing you to still receive some winnings even if one of your selected legs is incorrect.