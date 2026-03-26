Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for March Madness, MLB Opening Day, NBA

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Get excited for a fantastic day of sports when you redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to receive $50 in fantasy entries to use on all entries today across the Sweet 16, MLB opening day and the NBA games.







Create a new account using this promo code and place your first entry for $5. This bonus is guaranteed, so once you place that $5 wager you will receive the $50 in fantasy entries no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball Bonus

Before tip-off between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Houston Cougars, make sure you have everything you need to claim your instant bankroll boost. Review the table below for a quick summary of the welcome offer and its qualifying details:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Overview

If you are ready to get in on the action for tonight’s highly anticipated matchup, the latest Underdog promo code provides an exciting way to boost your entry portfolio. New Underdog customers can take advantage of a highly valuable welcome offer that guarantees an instant return on their first entry. By simply signing up with code WTOP and playing a $5 entry, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform.

To successfully claim this offer, you must be a completely new Underdog customer creating an account for the first time. Furthermore, all users must meet their local jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog is active. Once those simple eligibility rules are met and your initial $5 entry is placed, the $50 bonus is yours to enjoy on any available sports market.

Illinois vs. Houston Player Props & Analysis via Underdog

Keaton Wagler (ILL): 14.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists

14.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists Tomislav Ivisic (ILL): 8.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Point FG

8.5 Points | 6.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Point FG Andrej Stojakovic (ILL): 10.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds

10.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds Kylan Boswell (ILL): Higher/Lower 10.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds

Higher/Lower 10.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds Emanuel Sharp (HOU): 14.5 Points | 2.5 3-Point FG

14.5 Points | 2.5 3-Point FG Milos Uzan (HOU): 10.5 Points | 2.5 3-Point FG

10.5 Points | 2.5 3-Point FG Chris Cenac Jr. (HOU): 9.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds

9.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds Joseph Tugler (HOU): 9.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds

9.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds Kingston Flemings (HOU): 16.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds

16.5 Points | 4.5 Assists | 4.5 Rebounds Mercy Miller (HOU): 7.5 Points

When diving into the player projections for tonight’s action, several athletes stand out based on their season averages. For Houston, Chris Cenac Jr. has been an absolute force on the glass. He is averaging a massive 13.5 rebounds per game in the tournament. Meanwhile, through two NCAA Tournament games Emanuel Sharp leads the Cougars with 17 points per game

On the Illinois side, Keaton Wagler has been a premier stat-sheet stuffer. Wagler averages 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for Illinois in the tournament. Tomislav Ivisic is another strong look, who has had a great tournament so far.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s college basketball slate is quick and easy. To get started, you must be a new user, meet your state’s age and region requirements, and ensure you use promo code WTOP during sign-up.

Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information.

Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods.

Add funds to your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entry, you have two exciting ways to play: