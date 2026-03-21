Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for March Madness (March 21)

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Dive into the second round of the NCAA Tournament today by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP. All new users who redeem this promo code offer will be able to receive $50 in fantasy entries to use on all March Madness entries today.







Create a new account using this promo code and place your first entry for $5. This bonus is guaranteed, so once you place that $5 wager you will receive the $50 in fantasy entries no matter what, making this a fantastic way to get started with your Underdog account.

Underdog Promo Code for March Madness Bonus Saturday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

Before the action tips off on the hardwood tonight, new Underdog customers can unlock incredible value with our exclusive promo code. By simply signing up and playing a minimum of $5 on your first entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use across the platform. We put a lot of stock in finding ways to instantly boost your bankroll, and this is a premier opportunity whether you are looking to build entries around the Gonzaga-Texas showdown or the VCU-Illinois clash.

To qualify for this generous welcome offer, you must be a brand-new Underdog user creating an account for the first time. It does stand to reason that all players must meet the minimum age requirements for their specific jurisdiction and be physically located in a participating state to successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries.

How to Use Your Underdog College Basketball Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your Underdog promo into action, tonight’s postseason matchups offer several intriguing player prop opportunities. We have compiled the highest point lines for the scheduled neutral-site games based on the latest data.

Here are some point props to look at for two of the games tonight between Gonzaga vs. Texas and VCU vs. Illinois:

Graham Ike (Gonzaga Bulldogs) vs. Texas Longhorns: 20.5 Points

vs. Texas Longhorns: 20.5 Points Keaton Wagler (Illinois Fighting Illini) vs. VCU Rams: 17.5 Points

vs. VCU Rams: 17.5 Points Dailyn Swain (Texas Longhorns) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: 16.5 Points

vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: 16.5 Points Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU Rams) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: 16.5 Points

vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: 16.5 Points Tramon Mark (Texas Longhorns) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs: 14.5 Points

Gonzaga big man Graham Ike tops the board heading into the Bulldogs’ 7:10 p.m. ET clash with the Texas Longhorns. Ike is scoring 19 points with 8 rebounds, shooting an efficient 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in his recent outing. However, we’ve seen time and time again that a team riding momentum can disrupt the numbers. Texas thrives in a hostile environment, having just upset BYU. Ike faces a tough Texas duo in Tramon Mark and Dailyn Swain. Texas fans are hyping up their squad’s resilience, and Mark takes his defensive matchups personally, which could severely impact Ike’s ceiling tonight.

Later at 7:50 p.m. ET, VCU’s Terrence Hill Jr. has a surprisingly modest 16.5-point line against Illinois. Looking for a high-value longshot? The sophomore guard is buzzing after dropping 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field—including an impressive 7-of-10 from three-point range—in a gritty overtime upset over North Carolina. He will be matched up against Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler, who sits at a 17.5-point line.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to put your college basketball knowledge to the test and hunt for value? Getting started is incredibly simple, provided you are a new user who meets the standard age and region requirements for your jurisdiction.

Follow these steps to claim your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Download the app or visit the site to register your new account using standard personal information. Apply the Promo Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your wallet by making a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Play a minimum $5 entry to successfully activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is funded and your bonus is activated, you will need to decide how to construct your player props. As savvy analysts, we always weigh the risk versus reward.

Underdog offers two distinct ways to play: