Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for March Madness Games

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Dive into the last day of the second round of the NCAA Tournament today with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim this promo code offer will be able to receive $50 in fantasy entries to use on all March Madness entries today, starting at 12:10 between Miami and Purdue.







Create a new account using this promo code and place your first entry for $5. This bonus is guaranteed, so once you place that $5 wager you will receive the $50 in fantasy entries no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

It does stand to reason that finding an analytical edge is crucial, and the latest Underdog promo code delivers an immediate boost to your account. This welcome offer provides a straightforward way to jumpstart your bankroll with guaranteed value right from the start. All it takes is to sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries, giving you plenty of extra firepower to use on tonight’s most highly anticipated matchups.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To qualify for the welcome offer, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your new account is successfully registered and your initial $5 entry is placed, the $50 in bonus entries will be instantly credited and ready to deploy across the entire college basketball schedule.

March Madness Player Prop Preview via Underdog

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s postseason schedule, these are the top projected scorers to target. Here are the five players with the highest points higher/lower lines for the evening:

Brayden Burries (Arizona Wildcats) vs. Utah State Aggies: 16.5

(Arizona Wildcats) vs. Utah State Aggies: 16.5 Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn Huskies) vs. UCLA Bruins:15.5

(UConn Huskies) vs. UCLA Bruins:15.5 Mason Falslev (Utah State Aggies) vs. Arizona Wildcats: 14.5

(Utah State Aggies) vs. Arizona Wildcats: 14.5 Koa Peat (Arizona Wildcats) vs. Utah State Aggies: 13.5

(Arizona Wildcats) vs. Utah State Aggies: 13.5 Jaden Bradley (Arizona Wildcats) vs. Utah State Aggies: 12.5

With the postseason heating up, we put a lot of stock in situational context and recent performance. At 7:50 PM ET, the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats clash with the Utah State Aggies. Arizona guard Brayden Burries boasts the highest points prop of the night at 16.5, and this projected lottery pick has been an absolute problem for opposing defenses. Utah State’s Mason Falslev is also positioned to have a massive night, scoring 22 points in their first round patchup, giving him the scoring volume to threaten his 14.5 consensus points line. Don’t overlook Arizona’s Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley, who bring major interior dominance and veteran leadership to this matchup.

Later at 8:45 PM ET, UConn faces UCLA in a battle of blue bloods. UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. is arguably the most imposing force on the slate. Reed holds a 15.5 points line, which feels incredibly conservative given his monstrous first-round output—a historic 31 points and 27 rebounds that made him a viral sensation. We’ve seen time and time again how injuries shift player usage, and with UConn guards Silas Demary Jr. and Jaylin Stewart dealing with injuries, expect Reed to command the paint and absorb massive volume against a UCLA squad that is waiting on the questionable status of their leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau. Finding longshot value often comes down to tracking these exact roster shifts.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on tonight’s college basketball action? Claiming your bonus is simple, provided you are a new user who meets the standard age and region requirements. Follow these steps to unlock your offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Crucially, you must enter promo code WTOP during the sign-up process—this code is absolutely required to claim the offer.

Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Crucially, you must enter promo code during the sign-up process—this code is absolutely required to claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on any available player props to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When it comes to building your entries, you have two strategic options to choose from depending on your risk tolerance: