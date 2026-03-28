Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Elite Eight, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With an exciting college basketball slate featuring premier matchups like Purdue taking on Arizona and Iowa battling Illinois, new users can take advantage of Underdog promo code WTOP to elevate the action. This exclusive welcome offer allows first-time players to simply sign up and play a $5 entry to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Click here to sign up.

Start making picks on the Elite Eight doubleheader or the MLB action on Saturday. Underdog is raising the bar for daily fantasy players with this offer. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details for new players.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus

Before finalizing your picks for the upcoming marquee matchups, make sure you take full advantage of the sign-up bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the current Underdog welcome offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

If you are looking to maximize your value ahead of the opening tip-off, the latest Underdog promo code provides a highly lucrative starting point. The premise of the welcome offer is straightforward: once you sign up and play a $5 entry, you will instantly be rewarded with $50 in bonus entries. This structure allows you to immediately boost your bankroll, giving you extra ammunition to utilize on the college basketball slate or any other sports markets available on the platform.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Underdog customers who are opening an account for the first time. In order to successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates.

Saturday NCAA Tournament Matchups

If you are looking to take advantage of player projections and put your promotional offers to work, the upcoming college basketball slate offers several intriguing totals. Here are the five players with the highest points projections for the matchups:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois Fighting Illini (vs. Iowa Hawkeyes): 20.5 Points

(vs. Iowa Hawkeyes): 20.5 Points Bennett Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes (vs. Illinois Fighting Illini): 19.5 Points

(vs. Illinois Fighting Illini): 19.5 Points Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue Boilermakers (vs. Arizona Wildcats): 18.5 Points

(vs. Arizona Wildcats): 18.5 Points Brayden Burries, Arizona Wildcats (vs. Purdue Boilermakers): 16.5 Points

(vs. Purdue Boilermakers): 16.5 Points Fletcher Loyer, Purdue Boilermakers (vs. Arizona Wildcats): 15.5 Points

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ neutral-site showdown with the Illinois Fighting Illini features the two highest totals on the board. Illinois guard Keaton Wagler enters the matchup averaging 15.0 points across 34.0 minutes per NCAA Tournament game. He will look to outduel Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, who has been a true workhorse for the Hawkeyes. Stirtz is logging a grueling 40.0 minutes per contest while pacing his squad with 16.3 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Out west, Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn draws an 18.5-point total against the Arizona Wildcats. Kaufman-Renn has been dominant inside, averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting a highly efficient 63.6% from the field. He is joined by teammate Fletcher Loyer, who is putting up 18.7 points per game on 60% shooting from three-point range. They face an Arizona squad anchored by standout freshman Brayden Burries. Burries has quickly made a name for himself, averaging 19.0 points and 6.33 rebounds per game while shooting 64.3% overall and 75% from beyond the arc. Both matchups offer plenty of high-scoring upside for those navigating the daily fantasy markets.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the college basketball slate? Claiming your bonus is simple. New users who meet the necessary age and region requirements can unlock $50 in bonus entries by following a few easy steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Be sure that promo code WTOP is entered during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a minimum $5 entry to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded and you are ready to put your college hoops knowledge to the test, you have two distinct ways to build your entries:

Standard Entry: This option requires two or more picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that every single leg must hit in order for your entry to win.

This option requires two or more picks and will trigger the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that every single leg must hit in order for your entry to win. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net, you can choose to flex an entry with three or more picks. With this option, you can still receive some winnings even if one of your legs is incorrect.

Sign up with promo code WTOP, lock in your preferred entry type, and enjoy the matchups!