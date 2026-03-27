Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Duke-St. John’s, NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans looking to jump into the action can use Underdog promo code WTOP to claim a lucrative welcome offer ahead of tip-off. Sign up and play a $5 entry to instantly get $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account. Click here to begin the registration process.

Whether you are building entries for Duke’s clash with St. John’s, Alabama’s battle against Michigan, catching the UConn Huskies, or targeting any other matchup on the college basketball schedule, this welcome offer provides the perfect jumpstart for making your daily fantasy sports picks. Underdog should be a go-to destination during March Madness for daily fantasy players.

Win $50 in Bonus Entries With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with the latest welcome offer is quick and easy for college hoops fans. Before you make your picks for the premier matchups, review the essential promotion details below to ensure you secure your bonus entries:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On March 27, 2026

With the latest Underdog promo code, college basketball fans can score an instant boost to their account balance for the upcoming slate of games. The structure of the welcome offer is incredibly straightforward: simply sign up and play a $5 entry to instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account. This provides maximum value right out of the gate, allowing you to build multiple entries across the biggest college hoops matchups without heavily dipping into your initial deposit.

Top Player Matchups in the NCAA Tournament

If you are looking to put your promo to use, here are five players with the highest points projections on the postseason schedule:

Labaron Philon Jr. (Alabama Crimson Tide) vs. Michigan Wolverines: 22.5 points

(Alabama Crimson Tide) vs. Michigan Wolverines: 22.5 points Cameron Boozer (Duke Blue Devils) vs. St. John’s Red Storm: 21.5 points

(Duke Blue Devils) vs. St. John’s Red Storm: 21.5 points Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee Volunteers) vs. Iowa State Cyclones: 19.5 points

(Tennessee Volunteers) vs. Iowa State Cyclones: 19.5 points Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State Cyclones) vs. Tennessee Volunteers: 16.5 points

(Iowa State Cyclones) vs. Tennessee Volunteers: 16.5 points Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s Red Storm) vs. Duke Blue Devils: 15.5 points

Alabama’s standout guard Labaron Philon Jr. commands the highest points projection on the board. Averaging 19.0 points and playing 35.5 minutes per game during the NCAA Tournament, Philon is the undisputed focal point of the Crimson Tide offense as they prepare to battle the Michigan Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer brings his dominant frontcourt presence to the floor for the Duke Blue Devils. Boozer is currently averaging a massive double-double with 20.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game through two games. His 21.5-point projection reflects his elite 28.89% usage rate as Duke prepares to face St. John’s.

Finally, daily fantasy players will want to keep a close eye on Tennessee’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Gillespie has been virtually unstoppable, stretching defenses with an incredible shooting 56.3% from beyond the arc. Despite these electric averages, his projection sits at a modest 19.5 points as the Volunteers face a tough test against Milan Momcilovic and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To claim your bonus, follow these simple steps. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify.

Register Your Account: Create your account by providing standard personal information. You must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to be eligible for the offer.

Create your account by providing standard personal information. You must use promo code during the sign-up process to be eligible for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Play a $5 entry to officially activate the promotion and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded, you have two distinct ways to build your entries: