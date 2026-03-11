Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus For Timberwolves-Clippers, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Before the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off tonight

These funds give you immediate analytical leverage to test different lineup constructions across tonight's NBA slate.

These funds give you immediate analytical leverage to test different lineup constructions. These additional entries provide immediate value to deploy across tonight’s NBA slate without overextending your initial capital.

If you are looking to put your Underdog promo to use, targeting high-volume scorers in favorable game scripts is a good recipe for success. Here are the five players with the highest point totals for tonight’s games:

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers) – O/U 27.5 Points

(Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers) – O/U 27.5 Points Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets) – O/U 27.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets) – O/U 27.5 Points Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) – O/U 27.5 Points

(LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves) – O/U 27.5 Points Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets) – O/U 24.5 Points

(Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets) – O/U 24.5 Points Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets) – O/U 22.5 Points

Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokić command high projected totals at 27.5 points. Edwards is averaging an elite 29.3 points per game this season and faces a Clippers defense allowing 112.3 opponent points per contest. However, situational context matters: Minnesota is playing the second leg of a back-to-back following a loss to the Lakers, where Edwards struggled with a 2-for-15 shooting performance. Meanwhile, Jokić has been historically efficient, averaging 31.0 points on 62.0% shooting over his last five games. He will face a stiffer test against a stout Houston defense yielding just 109.7 points per night.

On the other side of the late-night matchup, Kawhi Leonard presents a strong statistical baseline. With an identical line of 27.5 points, Leonard is averaging 27.9 points on the season—and has maintained a near-identical 27.8 points per game pace over his last five outings. The Clippers are riding the momentum of a historic turnaround to reach a 32-32 record, and they now face a fatigued Timberwolves unit allowing 114.5 points per game. Finally, veteran Kevin Durant remains a high-floor target at 24.5 points. Durant is putting up 26.1 points across 61 games played, and his matchup against a bottom-tier Denver defense surrendering 116.6 points per game creates a mathematically advantageous spot for over users.

Claiming your welcome bonus before the first tip off tonight is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these essential steps to secure your reward:

When constructing your lineup for tonight’s schedule, Underdog provides two primary avenues to structure your picks, each with a different risk-to-reward ratio: