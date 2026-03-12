Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for Nuggets-Spurs, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy NBA slate to go alongside college basketball conference tournament games today, the Underdog promo code WTOP is a perfect way to get in on the action. Make picks for today's game to complete your initial $5 entry and get $75 in daily fantasy entries credited to your account.

Make sure to also consider signing up for Underdog Predict, too:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Offer Details

Securing your welcome offer ahead of today’s games is a straightforward process. Review the baseline details of the exclusive Underdog promotion below to understand exactly what is required to claim your daily fantasy entries:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 in Daily Fantasy Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Confirmed March 12, 2026

This promotion operates on a simple activation trigger: once eligible new Underdog customers complete registration with the promo code and submit a first entry of at least $5, the platform instantly credits the account with $75 in daily fantasy entries.

To successfully extract value from this offer, you must be a first-time user, meet your local jurisdiction’s age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state.

Underdog NBA Picks Tonight

If you are looking to put your promotional credits to work, tonight’s NBA schedule features several high-volume stars with significant statistical profiles. Here are five players with the highest points over/under lines on the board:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. Boston Celtics Line: 31.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder) vs. Boston Celtics Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) @ San Antonio Spurs Line: 28.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) @ San Antonio Spurs Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) @ Oklahoma City Thunder Line: 24.5 Points

(Boston Celtics) @ Oklahoma City Thunder Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) vs. Denver Nuggets Line: 24.5 Points

(San Antonio Spurs) vs. Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) @ San Antonio Spurs Line: 23.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) @ San Antonio Spurs

Matchup Analysis for Tonight’s Stars

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commands the board with a 31.5-point line. Averaging 31.7 points per game on a massive 33.5% usage rate, his volume is undeniable. However, the data suggests caution: he faces a Boston Celtics defense yielding a league-low 107.2 points per game, making his under a mathematically intriguing look.

Meanwhile, the data surrounding the Denver and San Antonio matchup presents multiple variables. Nikola Jokić (28.6 points per game) draws a favorable matchup against a Spurs defense allowing 111.6 points nightly. He is historically 4-2 head-to-head against Victor Wembanyama, but the Spurs enter tonight as the Western Conference’s second seed, riding a five-game win streak.

Wembanyama’s 24.5-point line requires careful monitoring. While he is averaging 28.6 points over his last five games and faces a Denver unit surrendering 116.3 points per contest, the young center is currently listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. Furthermore, Denver arrives in San Antonio fatigued, playing the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating Houston last night. Factoring in travel fatigue and injury designations is crucial before finalizing your entries on this matchup.

Exploring Additional Value: College Basketball Action

Your $75 in daily fantasy entries are not strictly limited to the NBA hardwood. Astute users can also cross-reference advanced metrics in the college basketball sphere to identify inefficiencies. Tonight’s collegiate slate offers high-leverage opportunities with games like BYU vs. Houston and more. Applying the same data-driven approach to these college games provides another logical avenue to deploy your Underdog daiily fantasy entries.

Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your entries ahead of tonight’s tip-off is an objective, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure your account is properly funded and your $75 offer is secured:

Create Your Account: Click here and register a new account with your standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all regional age requirements. Most importantly, input the Underdog promo code WTOP during sign-up to lock in the promotional value.

Click here and register a new account with your standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all regional age requirements. Most importantly, input the Underdog promo code during sign-up to lock in the promotional value. Make a Deposit: Once registration is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods.

Once registration is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Play Your First Entry: To trigger the $75 in daily fantasy entries, you must submit a real-money entry of at least $5. You can utilize player props from tonight’s Nuggets vs. Spurs matchup or any other available matchups to satisfy this requirement.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When constructing your entry, you must weigh risk against potential return using two primary formats: