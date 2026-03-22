Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA + NCAA Tournament Entries (March 22)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure $50 in bonus entries for NBA and March Madness games today. Set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you can dive into a fun Sunday of hoops with a bonus in hand.







All you need to do to get started is create a new account and place a $5 entry. The result of that entry does not matter, so you are able to receive the $50 guaranteed. This is the perfect way to place entries on any of the eight March Madness games today, or check out NBA games such as the Timberwolves vs. Celtics.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 NBA, March Madness Bonus

Getting started on Underdog is quick and easy. If you are gearing up for tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics clash, here is everything you need to know about the latest sign-up offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

Claiming your bonus for the upcoming matchup between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves is incredibly simple. This promotion is designed specifically for new Underdog customers looking to get a jump start on the action. To unlock the offer, you just need to complete the registration process and play $5. Once your initial entry is submitted, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account.

You can immediately use these bonus entries to back your favorite picks for the 08:00 PM ET tip-off, or you can use them across other sports and upcoming contests. Keep in mind that this welcome bonus is strictly available to new Underdog customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Underdog NBA Player Prop Analysis Today

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Boston Celtics tonight, March 22, 2026, at 08:00 PM ET. Both squads have proven to be highly effective this season, with the Boston Celtics sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold the sixth spot in the West and follow closely. We put a lot of stock into how these teams adjust to recent injury news and coaching dynamics, making this a fascinating spot to look for statistical value.

Timberwolves vs Celtics Props & Analysis

Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves): 21.5 Points

21.5 Points Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves): 11.5 Rebounds

11.5 Rebounds Donte DiVincenzo (Minnesota Timberwolves): 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

2.5 3-Point Field Goals Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves): 11.5 Points

11.5 Points Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves): 3.5 Rebounds

3.5 Rebounds Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics): 24.5 Points

24.5 Points Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics): 20.5 Points

20.5 Points Derrick White (Boston Celtics): 4.5 Assists

4.5 Assists Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics): 4.5 Assists

4.5 Assists Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics): 7.5 Points

When analyzing these lines, it goes without saying that context is everything. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards being out with a knee injury vacates a massive amount of offensive usage. Julius Randle is averaging 21.2 points per game this year, but he comes into tonight highly motivated as the Timberwolves need his scoring boost without Edwards. Expect him to aggressively push higher than his 21.5 points line. Inside the paint, Rudy Gobert averages 11.4 rebounds per night; look for him to clean up the glass. Donte DiVincenzo also offers excellent value, averaging nearly three made three-pointers per game, supporting a play higher than his 2.5 line.

On the Boston Celtics side, Jayson Tatum’s remarkable return from an Achilles injury has stabilized their rotation, but Jaylen Brown’s 24.5 points line is still highly enticing. Despite managing a day-to-day quad injury (listed as probable), Brown is averaging an explosive 28.5 points per game in his starts. Playmaking is another smart angle to target. Derrick White (averaging 5.58 assists) and Payton Pritchard (5.32 assists) both sit comfortably above their 4.5 assist projections. Finally, Sam Hauser averages 9.0 points per game, showing strong potential to push higher than his 7.5 points total.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on tonight’s 08:00 PM ET tip-off? Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics matchup:

Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information. Keep in mind that you must be a completely new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you must enter promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to opt into the promotion. Deposit and Play: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure methods. Next, play a $5 entry on tonight’s game or any other available contest. Claim Your Bonus: Once your initial $5 entry is placed, you will instantly activate and receive your $50 in bonus entries!

Understanding Your Entry Options

When building your entries for the showdown between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, you will have two main play styles to choose from: