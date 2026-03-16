Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, NCAA March Madness Picks

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All new DFS users can sign up with the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus entry that can be used on any NBA game tonight and March Madness games this week.







Create a new account and place your first entry for $5. That is is all it takes to redeem the $50 in bonus entries, as the result of that initial entry does not matter.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 16th, 2026

Getting started with Underdog is quick and straightforward. Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets begin their Eastern Time tip-off tonight, make sure you lock in your welcome bonus to maximize your entry potential. To unlock this generous offer, simply create your account and place a first-time entry of just $5. The moment your initial entry is confirmed, Underdog will instantly reward you with $50 in bonus entries, giving you immediate flexibility to build out your picks for this evening’s slate.

It goes without saying that this welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. In order to successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet the legal age requirements of your specific jurisdiction. Ensure your account is fully verified so you can dive right into finding value in tonight’s NBA action.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your Underdog promo to use on tonight’s slate, targeting player point totals is a great place to start. Based on the player prop lines, here are the five players with the highest points projections for the Lakers-Rockets and Spurs-Clippers games tonight:

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers) @ Houston Rockets Line: 30.5 Points

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets) vs. Los Angeles Lakers Line: 26.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) @ LA Clippers Line: 26.5 Points

Bennedict Mathurin (LA Clippers) vs. San Antonio Spurs Line: 21.5 Points

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) @ Houston Rockets Line: 20.5 Points



Luka Dončić headlines the slate with a massive 30.5-point line. He draws a tough matchup against a physical Houston Rockets defense that allows just 109.9 points per game. However, we put a lot of stock in recent form, and Dončić has been completely unstoppable lately. Coming off a game-winner and a triple-double against Denver, he is averaging 38.2 points over his last five outings for a Lakers squad riding a five-game win streak. Alongside Austin Reaves—who just cemented himself as a clutch favorite after an incredible intentional free-throw miss and game-tying floater—the Lakers are rolling.

On the other side of the court, Kevin Durant’s line sits at 26.5 points. Durant is averaging exactly 26.0 points on the season and gets a more forgiving matchup against a Los Angeles Lakers defense that surrenders 115.3 points per contest. It does stand to reason that Durant will need a big night if Houston wants to assert their dominance in this critical Western Conference seeding battle.

Looking elsewhere for longshot potential and value, Victor Wembanyama also shares a 26.5-point total as his Spurs visit the LA Clippers. The Clippers’ defense allows 112.6 points per game, but slowing down Wembanyama will be a tall task. The phenom has been incredibly efficient, averaging 31.8 points on 56.4% shooting from the floor over his last five games, proving he’s virtually matchup-proof. Meanwhile, his opponent, Bennedict Mathurin, carries a 21.5-point total into the same game after posting an impressive 24.2 PPG over his own five-game stretch.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to build your entries for tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets matchup? Claiming your welcome bonus is a breeze. To get started, please note that promo code WTOP is required during sign-up.

Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus ahead of tip-off:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information. Please remember that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s Lakers-Rockets game—or any other sporting event—to immediately activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Once your account is loaded with bonus entries, it is time to finalize your picks. Underdog offers two distinct ways to build your card:

Standard Entry: A standard entry requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be declared a winner.

A standard entry requires 2+ picks and offers the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit for your entry to be declared a winner. Flex Entry: If you prefer a bit of a safety net in your strategy, you can opt to flex an entry with 3+ picks. With a flexed entry, you can still receive some winnings even if one leg is incorrect, which is a fantastic way to protect your longshot plays.

Choose the entry style that best fits your analytical approach and enjoy the game!