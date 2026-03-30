Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB Picks (March 30)

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All new DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus to use on all NBA and MLB entries today, or any other sport.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, MLB, or any other sport and event to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries. The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 in Fantasy Entries

Ready to build your slip for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat matchup? Claiming your welcome bonus is quick and easy. Review the table below for all the essential details on how to unlock your bonus entries ahead of tip-off:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 30th, 2026

Unlocking the latest Underdog promo code is a straightforward process for fans looking to find market inefficiencies and get in on the NBA action. By signing up and playing just $5, new Underdog customers will instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to their account. Whether you want to back the Philadelphia 76ers on the road or the Miami Heat on their home floor, these bonus entries provide immediate flexibility to build your ideal entry for the game.

We put a lot of stock in having flexible options. Please note that this exclusive welcome offer is strictly available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, users must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to build your slip around tonight’s top scorers and hunt for some serious value, here are the five players with the highest point over/unders on the schedule:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons) — 29.5 Points

(Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons) — 29.5 Points Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat) — 26.5 Points

(Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat) — 26.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat) — 26.5 Points

(Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat) — 26.5 Points Tyler Herro (Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers) — 21.5 Points

(Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers) — 21.5 Points Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers) — 21.5 Points

Tonight’s slate offers a fantastic opportunity to target high-end scorers and exploit consensus odds, starting with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City. SGA boasts the highest projection on the board at 29.5. He has been elite all season, averaging 31.4 points per game. However, it does stand to reason that he draws a surprisingly tough matchup against the Detroit Pistons, who hold opponents to just 109.5 points per game and a stifling 44.2% overall field goal percentage. Even banged up, the Pistons defensive foundation is solid.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat clash with four of the top five point props on the board. Joel Embiid (averaging 26.9 PPG on the season) and Tyrese Maxey (28.9 PPG) will look to exploit a Miami defense that allows 117.9 points per game. On the other side of the floor, Tyler Herro (21.2 PPG) and Bam Adebayo (20.1 PPG) will challenge a Philadelphia unit that surrenders 116.5 points per contest. With both defenses showing vulnerabilities this season, this Eastern Conference battle is packed with star power to anchor your plays and maybe even toss in a longshot correlation.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $50 in bonus entries is a simple process. Follow these steps to unlock the bonus ahead of the 7:00 p.m. EDT tip-off between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on March 30, 2026:

Register an Account: Download the app or navigate to the site to create your new account by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to apply promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you qualify. Deposit Funds: Fund your wallet by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Finally, play a $5 entry to instantly activate and receive your $50 in bonus entries.

To participate, you must be a new user and meet the standard age and region requirements for your specific location.

Once your account is loaded and you are ready to target the action, you will have two ways to construct your slip. A Standard entry requires 2+ picks and will trigger the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit for the slip to win. The other option is to Flex an entry featuring 3+ picks. By flexing your play, you can still receive some winnings even if one leg is incorrect, which is a fantastic way to mitigate risk if you are chasing value.

Grab your bonus entries, build those winning slips, and enjoy the game!