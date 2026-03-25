Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, MLB, College Basketball Picks

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Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP in time for 12 NBA games tonight, Yankees-Giants as the MLB season starts while looking ahead to tomorrows full slate of MLB and Sweet 16 games.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on the NBA, or any other sport tonight. The result of that entry does not matter, so you are able to receive the $50 guaranteed. This is the perfect opportunity to set up your account with this guaranteed fantasy bonus, and then place your favorite entries across any sport of your choosing.

Underdog Promo Code for $50 in Fantasy Entries

Before locking in your picks for the upcoming non-conference clash between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, make sure you activate this exclusive welcome offer. Whether you are projecting Max Fried or Logan Webb to go higher or lower on their strikeout totals, claiming your bonus is quick and easy.

Review the table below for the complete offer overview:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

For those eager to dive into this intriguing matchup, the latest Underdog promo code unlocks a premier welcome offer. Eligible new Underdog customers who sign up and play just $5 will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This immediate bankroll boost can be used right away to build slips around the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants clash.

To claim this promotion, you must be a first-time user who meets the standard age requirements and resides in a participating state. Once your account is set up with promo code WTOP and your initial $5 is played, the $50 in bonus entries provides complete flexibility to back starting pitchers or explore an array of other exciting MLB player props on the board.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

The New York Yankees hit the road to take on the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, CA as the first game of the MLB regular season. This clash is scheduled under the lights for March 25, 2026, at 8:05 PM ET. With both squads looking to set the tone early with fresh, unblemished records, the pitching matchup between Max Fried and Logan Webb will be the focal point of the night.

Yankees vs. Giants Props & Analysis

Max Fried , New York Yankees (vs. San Francisco Giants) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5

, New York Yankees (vs. San Francisco Giants) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 5.5 Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants (vs. New York Yankees) – Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 6.5

Tonight’s prop board presents a fascinating dynamic between heavy hitters and the men on the mound, and as a value-seeking analyst, we put a lot of stock in these underlying projections. Max Fried takes the hill for the New York Yankees boasting an impressive 2.86 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, and an 8.71 K/9 rate based on his recent pitching statistics.

On the other side, the San Francisco Giants counter with Logan Webb, whose strikeout prop is listed at 5.5. He also had a fantastic 2025 season, with a 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 9.74 K/9

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your bonus for the upcoming New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To claim this lucrative offer, you must be a first-time new user and meet the standard age and region requirements for your location.

Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Download the app or visit the site to create a new Underdog account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure you enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Browse the board for the New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants game—or any other MLB action—and play a $5 entry. Once your entry is submitted, your account will be instantly credited with the $50 in bonus entries.

When putting together your slips, Underdog gives you a couple of strategic options for how to play your picks. You can choose a Standard entry, which requires 2+ picks and triggers the largest potential payout. However, keep in mind that all legs must hit perfectly to cash a standard slip. The other option is to Flex an entry, which requires 3+ picks. Flexing your slip offers a bit of a safety net, meaning you can still receive some winnings even if a leg is incorrect. Decide which strategy fits your analytical read on the game and enjoy the action!