Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for NBA, CBB Tournament Picks Today (March 15)

Activate the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus entry offer for today’s basketball slate.
Create a new account with this promo code offer and place your first entry for $5, which is all it takes to redeem the $50 in bonus entries. The result of that initial entry does not matter, so this bonus is secured guaranteed.
This is the perfect way to start your account, and start locking in entries for games such as the Timberwolves-Thunder (NBA) and Michigan-Purdue (CBB).
Underdog Promo Code for College Basketball, NBA Sunday
Before you finalize your picks for tonight’s Big Ten clash between Purdue and Michigan, take a quick look at the promotional details. Here is everything you need to know about the current welcome bonus to get your account started:
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
|Date Last Verified
|March 15th, 2026
For college basketball fans gearing up for the massive Purdue vs. Michigan matchup, the latest Underdog promo code unlocks a high-value welcome bonus. By registering an account, you can simply play a $5 entry to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. This provides an excellent boost to use on tonight’s Big Ten showdown or any other upcoming action on the board.
To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Underdog customer. Additionally, all users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates. As long as you meet these straightforward eligibility guidelines, securing your bonus entries is a seamless process.
Use Underdog for Michigan vs. Purdue
The #18 Purdue Boilermakers (23-8) take on the #3 Michigan Wolverines (29-2) in tonight’s Eastern Time matchup for a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown. With the Wolverines sitting near the top of the AP Top 25 and the Boilermakers looking for a statement victory to boost their own tournament resume, this game carries massive implications for the conference standings as the regular season winds down.
Purdue vs. Michigan Props & Analysis
Note: Below are the currently available player props for tonight’s matchup.
- Oscar Cluff (Purdue): 8.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds
- Fletcher Loyer (Purdue): 13.5 Points
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): 14.5 Points | 8.5 Rebounds
- Braden Smith (Purdue): 13.5 Points
- Elliot Cadeau (Michigan):11.5 Points
- Trey McKenney (Michigan): 10.5 Points
- Aday Mara (Michigan): 7.5 Rebounds
- Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan): 7.5 Rebounds
There is plenty of statistical value on the board tonight. Oscar Cluff’s points line sits surprisingly low at 8.5, considering he has averaged a team-high 16.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for Purdue in the Big 10 Tournament specifically.
On the Michigan side, Elliot Cadeau is posting 15.0 points per game on 40.9% shooting in his Big 10 Tournament run.
How to Claim the Underdog Promo Code WTOP
Ready to get in on tonight’s college basketball action? Claiming your bonus is quick and easy. Follow these steps to unlock your rewards:
- Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to be eligible.
- Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to apply promo code WTOP during the registration process.
- Deposit and Play: Make a first deposit of at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods provided. Once your account is funded, simply play a $5 entry to officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.
Understanding Your Entry Options
When putting together your picks, you will have two primary ways to finalize your entry:
- Standard Entry: Build an entry with 2+ picks for a chance at the largest payout. Keep in mind that with a standard entry, all legs must hit in order to win.
- Flex Entry: Opt to “flex” an entry consisting of 3+ picks. This provides a bit of a safety net, meaning you can still receive some winnings even if one of your legs is incorrect.