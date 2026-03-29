Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Elite 8, NBA, MLB Picks

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Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a generous fantasy bonus in time for a loaded Sunday of Elite 8, NBA and MLB games.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport and event tonight to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries with the Underdog promo for new users.

The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what. This gives you a perfect way to set up your new Underdog account as you look to place your favorite player prop entries from there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for CBB, NBA, MLB Fantasy Bonus

Before locking in your daily fantasy entries for tonight’s hardwood action, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the current Underdog promotion:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 29th, 2026

When you claim this welcome offer using promo code WTOP, you secure an immediate edge for your daily fantasy college basketball lineups. The math here is incredibly favorable: new Underdog customers simply sign up, deposit, and play $5 to instantly unlock $50 in bonus entries. This effectively arms you with the capital to target longshot projections and build multiple entries right out of the gate.

We put a lot of stock in maximizing your early bankroll, but remember that this introductory offer is strictly reserved for first-time users. To successfully qualify, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and physically be located in a participating state when submitting your first entry.

Elite 8 Player Prop Preview via Underdog

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s matchups, checking the highest projected point totals is a great place to start. Here are the five players with the highest points over/under lines for tonight’s games:

Cameron Boozer (Duke Blue Devils) vs. UConn Huskies: 21.5 Points

vs. UConn Huskies: 21.5 Points Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee Volunteers) vs. Michigan Wolverines: 18.5 Points

vs. Michigan Wolverines: 18.5 Points Nate Ament (Tennessee Volunteers) vs. Michigan Wolverines: 16.5 Points

vs. Michigan Wolverines: 16.5 Points Isaiah Evans (Duke Blue Devils) vs. UConn Huskies: 14.5 Points

vs. UConn Huskies: 14.5 Points Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn Huskies) vs. Duke Blue Devils: 14.5 Points

When looking for value on tonight’s slate, Duke forward Cameron Boozer commands the highest consensus point total at 21.5. Boozer has been phenomenal through three NCAA Tournament games, averaging exactly 21.0 points and 11.33 rebounds across 37 minutes. Going up against the Huskies tonight, his volume is undeniable.

On the other side of that highly anticipated matchup, we have to look at the market inefficiency surrounding UConn center Tarris Reed Jr., whose line is set at 14.5 points. Reed has been heavily involved and highly efficient inside, shooting 59% from the floor while averaging 20.3 points and a staggering 15 rebounds in the tournament

In tonight’s other heavyweight clash, Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie carries an 18.5-point line against Michigan. Gillespie currently leads the Volunteers with 22.0 points per game, fueled by 17.33 field goal attempts to bring Tennessee to the Elite 8. He shares the load with Nate Ament, whose prop sits at 16.5 points.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your bonus entries is a straightforward process. To qualify, you must be a new user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your specific location.

Follow these steps to unlock your bonus:

First, create and register your new account with your standard personal information. During this phase, promo code WTOP is required to ensure your account is properly linked to the welcome offer.

Once your account is up and running, deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. From there, simply play a $5 entry to successfully activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When crafting your official predictions, you have two primary ways to play: