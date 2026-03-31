Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Knicks-Rockets, NBA, MLB Games

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Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a generous fantasy bonus for all your favorite NBA and MLB games today, highlighted by the Cavaliers vs. Lakers in Los Angeles tonight.







Create a new account and place a $5 entry on any sport and event tonight to automatically receive $50 in fantasy entries with the Underdog promo for new users. The outcome does not matter, so this bonus is received no matter what.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for tonight’s interconference clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, make sure you take full advantage of our exclusive welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the offer details to get you started:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026

Unlocking your welcome offer for tonight’s clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers is both simple and highly rewarding. By using the promo code WTOP, new Underdog customers who sign up and play just $5 on their first slip will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. It goes without saying that this bonus provides the perfect opportunity to dive into the prime-time action, allowing you to build multiple entries around your favorite player props without needing a large initial investment.

Please note that this exclusive welcome offer is strictly available to new Underdog customers only. To qualify for the “Play $5, Get $50” promotion, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog operates. Be sure to claim your bonus and lock in your picks before the Cavaliers and Lakers tip off.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Underdog

The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly anticipated matchup that tips off on March 31, 2026, at 10:30 PM ET. With both teams deep into their regular-season schedules, we put a lot of stock in the robust seasonal data available to help us identify value in tonight’s market.

Here are some of the most popular player props available for tonight’s game:

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 24.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 2.5 3-Point Field Goals

24.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 2.5 3-Point Field Goals James Harden: 20.5 Points, 7.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds

20.5 Points, 7.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds Evan Mobley: 16.5 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

16.5 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Sam Merrill: 12.5 Points, 2.5 3-Point Field Goals, 2.5 Rebounds

12.5 Points, 2.5 3-Point Field Goals, 2.5 Rebounds Jarrett Allen: 11.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers:

Luka Doncic: 31.5 Points, 7.5 Assists, 7.5 Rebounds

31.5 Points, 7.5 Assists, 7.5 Rebounds Austin Reaves: 22.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds

22.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds LeBron James: 18.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 5.5 Rebounds

18.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 5.5 Rebounds Deandre Ayton: 10.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds

10.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds Rui Hachimura: 9.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.5 3-Point Field Goals

When looking to build a slip, it does stand to reason that we put a lot of stock in season-long averages to find underlying value. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic’s points prop is set at 31.5. Through 62 games this season, he is averaging over 33.5 points per game—making his over an incredibly appealing consensus projection.

On the other side of the floor, the Cleveland Cavaliers offer massive value with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Mitchell is staring down a 24.5 points line, but he is averaging a clean 28.0 points per game this regular season. Down low, Mobley’s rebounding line sits at 8.5 while averaging over 9 rebounds per game.

How to Sign Up With the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion before the action tips off on March 31, 2026:

Register a New Account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible for this offer. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s safe and secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 entry on tonight’s NBA slate or any other available market. Once you play your $5 entry, you will officially activate the $50 in bonus entries!

When building your slip for the Cavaliers and Lakers game, you have two distinct entry types to choose from: