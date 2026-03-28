UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 1 0 0 1.000 16 10 Arlington…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 1 0 0 1.000 16 10 Arlington 1 0 0 1.000 36 17 Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 15 13 Columbus 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Louisville 0 1 0 .000 13 15 Houston 0 1 0 .000 17 36 DC 0 1 0 .000 10 16

Friday, March 27

Birmingham 15, Louisville 13

Saturday, March 28

St. Louis 16, DC 10

Arlington 36, Houston 17

Sunday, March 29

Columbus at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 3

DC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Birmingham at Houston, 6 p.m.

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