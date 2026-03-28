UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|15
|13
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|DC
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Arlington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|15
Friday, March 27
Birmingham 15, Louisville 13
Saturday, March 28
DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
Houston at Arlington, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 29
Columbus at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 3
DC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 5
Birmingham at Houston, 6 p.m.
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