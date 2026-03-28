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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2026, 1:36 AM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 15 13
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 .000 0 0
DC 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Arlington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Louisville 0 1 0 .000 13 15

Friday, March 27

Birmingham 15, Louisville 13

Saturday, March 28

DC at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Houston at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Columbus at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 3

DC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Birmingham at Houston, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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