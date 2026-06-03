Massey hits tiebreaking RBI single in 9th inning, Royals beat Reds 5-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Massey hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Loftin homered…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Massey hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Loftin homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday night to win the three-game series.

Massey’s line drive to right field off Tony Santillan (1-3) scored pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert and Loftin’s first home run this season capped the scoring.

Daniel Lynch IV (2-0) relieved starter Stephen Kolek in the eighth and did not allow a run before Alex Lange pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save — and his first save opportunity — since 2024 with Detroit. Kolek gave up two runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

The Royals won their second road series and their first since a three-game sweep May 1-3 at Seattle. Kansas City is 2-4 in rubber games and 6-14 in series finales.

Kansas City had lost seven of its previous eight games overall.

Pasquantino, Massey and Jac Caglianone had two hits apiece.

Reds starter Chase Burns allowed two runs and four hits with nine strikeouts in six innings. The 23-year-old has 81 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings this season.

After Bobby Witt Jr. walked with one out in the first, Pasquantino’s shot over the wall in right field made it 2-0.

Tyler Stephenson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play before Matt McLain singled and Blake Dunn followed with a two-run homer that tied it at 2 in the fifth.

Dunn finished with two hits.

Up next

Kansas City kicks off a four-game set Thursday at Minnesota. Neither team has announced its starter.

Reds RHP Brady Singer (2-5, 6.18 ERA) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis against RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.25).

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