Tunisia cleared by FIFA to pick Rani Khedira, brother of former Germany star Sami, for World Cup

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia has been cleared by FIFA to select Rani Khedira, a former Germany youth international and…

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia has been cleared by FIFA to select Rani Khedira, a former Germany youth international and brother of Sami Khedira, for the World Cup in North America.

The 32-year-old Union Berlin midfielder is the younger brother of Sami Khedira, who played on Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning team. They are eligible for Germany and Tunisia through their parents.

The Tunisian soccer federation and FIFA announced late Wednesday that Khedira’s application to switch national eligibility was approved.

The federation posted a “Welcome Home” message on its Instagram account for Khedira to begin playing for the team known as the Eagles of Carthage.

Tunisia is in a World Cup group with the Netherlands, Japan and the winner of a European playoffs bracket this month that could be Ukraine. Tunisia’s first two games are in Monterrey, Mexico, before playing the Dutch in Kansas City.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.