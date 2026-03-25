Toronto hosts New York after Knies’ 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (28-34-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-29-13, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30…

New York Rangers (28-34-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-29-13, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Maple Leafs -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after Matthew Knies’ two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 win.

Toronto is 30-29-13 overall and 17-12-8 in home games. The Maple Leafs have given up 248 goals while scoring 224 for a -24 scoring differential.

New York has a 28-34-9 record overall and a 19-16-2 record in road games. The Rangers have an 8-9-8 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Will Cuylle led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knies has 20 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 37 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

Rangers: Noah Laba: out (lower-body), Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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