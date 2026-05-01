ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for Weekend NBA Playoff Games

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Sign up with ESPN BET promo code WTOP to secure a massive bonus on theScore Bet during the NBA playoffs tonight and the rest of the weekend. The primary welcome offer is a $1,000 bet reset. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but players can still raise the stakes on the NBA with this offer.







This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses, essentially giving you two chances to win big initially with your new account.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bonus via theScore Bet

As the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets prepare to clash tonight at 9:30 PM EDT, eligible bettors can lock in their welcome offer and hunt for early value. Keep in mind that ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, meaning the platform continues to evolve while offering premium opportunities to maximize your first wager.

Here is a quick breakdown of the consensus offer details:

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 1st, 2026

For new ESPN BET customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the welcome offer provides a massive $1,000 first bet safety net. No opt-in is required—you simply place a first cash wager on any market, including tonight’s NBA playoff slate. If your wager loses, you get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. It goes without saying that you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any lesser amount you are comfortable with and still secure that 100% refund in bonus bets if your read is wrong. If your longshot or standard play falls short, the refund is divided into five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These will hit your account within 72 hours of the bet settling as a loss and must be used within 7 days of receipt.

Use the ESPN BET NBA Bonus Friday Night

Let’s look at the consensus odds for today’s 2025 NBA Postseason matchups. Remember, since ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, you will find these dynamic lines across the updated platform:

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets: Spread: HOU -4.5 / LAL +4.5 | Total: 206.5

Spread: HOU -4.5 / LAL +4.5 | Total: 206.5 Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors: Spread: CLE -3.5 / TOR +3.5 | Total: 220.5

Spread: CLE -3.5 / TOR +3.5 | Total: 220.5 Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: Spread: DET -3.5 / ORL +3.5 | Total: 210.5

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 1, 2026.

If you are testing the waters with a $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Houston Rockets (-175), you would scrape out $5.71 in profit. Conversely, backing the biggest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers (+150), nets a more appealing $15.00 in profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds returns $9.09. For the informed bettor maximizing the promotional offer with a $1,000 wager, a winning bet on Houston’s moneyline pays out $571.43 in profit, while a $1,000 upset pick on the Lakers yields a massive $1,500.00. A $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds nets $909.09.

How to Sign Up With the ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet Bonus

With the Lakers and Rockets set to tip off at 9:30 PM EDT on May 1, 2026, securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. As a final reminder, ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, so the app environment might feel fresh, but the activation process is entirely streamlined for new users.

Follow these universal steps to lock in your value: