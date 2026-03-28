Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle hits tiebreaking, 2-run single in 5-2 win against Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Kevin McGonigle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Kevin McGonigle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning to continue his dazzling start and lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth on 11 pitches in his Tigers debut for his 477th career save, which leads all active pitchers and is fourth all-time.

The 21-year-old McGonigle, who was robbed of his first home run by center fielder Jackson Merrill in the second, worked a 10-pitch at-bat against Wandy Peralta in a lefty-on-lefty matchup that culminated with a single to right field that brought in Gleyber Torres and Colt Keith for a 4-2 lead.

McGonigle had a brilliant debut on Thursday. He hit the first big league pitch he saw for a bases-loaded, two-run double, and finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-2 win. After just 46 games last season in Double-A, the multiposition infielder made Detroit’s major league roster with a strong spring that allowed him to skip Triple-A entirely.

Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada (0-1) couldn’t hold a 2-1 lead in the eighth. He walked the bases loaded before Kerry Carpenter scored on Riley Greene’s single to shortstop. After striking out Spencer Torkelson, Estrada made way for Peralta.

Merrill made a sensational leaping catch to rob McGonigle of a homer in the second, getting his glove well above the wall just in front of the 396 sign.

Framber Valdez allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one in his Tigers debut. Valdez, the longtime Astros ace, signed a $115 million free-agent deal last month.

Enmanuel De Jesus (1-0) got the win.

Ramón Laureano hit an RBI double off Valdez with two outs in the sixth for a 2-1 Padres lead.

Catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 in the Padres’ first challenges via the Automated Ball-Strike System.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA in 2025) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (6-7, 3.84) are set to start Saturday night’s series finale. Both teams have Sunday off.

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