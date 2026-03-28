theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Elite 8 Games

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College basketball fans gearing up for the highly anticipated showdown between the Arizona Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers can elevate their game day experience by utilizing the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







New theScore Bet customers can easily take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game. The sportsbook is providing incredible value to get you started: players in all participating legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can claim a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. You can confidently use your welcome offer for today’s exciting matchup between Arizona and Purdue, as well as any other college basketball game taking place this week or during this round of the playoffs.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Explained

Before the Arizona Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers tip off, make sure you know exactly what is on the table. The current welcome bonus from theScore Bet offers fantastic value for college basketball fans looking to get in on the action. Review the essential details of the available sign-up offer below:

For new theScore Bet customers residing in legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, the sportsbook offers a highly valuable Bet Reset. This promotion allows you to place your first cash wager on any available market or game without requiring a manual opt-in. If your initial wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to qualify; you can bet any lesser amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if it falls short. If your qualifying wager settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. The refund is distributed evenly as five separate bonus bets—each valued at 20% of your eligible wager—and these must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Arizona Wildcats vs Purdue Boilermakers

Moneyline: Arizona Wildcats (-265) / Purdue Boilermakers (+213)

Arizona Wildcats (-265) / Purdue Boilermakers (+213) Spread: Arizona Wildcats -6.5 (-106) / Purdue Boilermakers +6.5 (-114)

Arizona Wildcats -6.5 (-106) / Purdue Boilermakers +6.5 (-114) Total: 153.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Odds are sourced from consensus odds and are accurate as of March 27, 2026.

If you are looking to place a $10 bet on this matchup, taking the favored Arizona Wildcats on the moneyline (-265) would yield a profit of $3.77 if they win outright. Conversely, a $10 wager on the underdog Purdue Boilermakers (+213) to pull off the upset would net you $21.30 in profit. When looking at the spread, a $10 bet on Arizona to cover the -6.5 margin at -106 odds returns a profit of $9.43, while backing Purdue at +6.5 (-114) yields $8.77.

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Offer

Ready to get in on the college hoops action? Activating your theScore Bet sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps before tip-off to ensure you secure your offer: