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Texas Children’s Houston Open Scores

The Associated Press

March 28, 2026, 6:14 PM

Saturday

At Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston

Purse: $9.9 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 70

Third Round

Gary Woodland 64-63-65—192
Nicolai Hojgaard 68-62-63—193
Min Woo Lee 68-63-67—198
Michael Thorbjornsen 68-64-66—198
Jason Day 68-63-68—199
Sam Stevens 67-65-67—199
Sahith Theegala 67-67-66—200
Paul Waring 63-71-66—200
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 69-66-65—200
John Keefer 67-68-66—201
Adam Scott 67-66-68—201
Bronson Burgoon 68-68-66—202
Zecheng Dou 66-67-69—202
Chris Gotterup 68-69-65—202
Stephan Jaeger 66-69-67—202
Jackson Suber 67-63-72—202
Jhonattan Vegas 67-67-68—202
Michael Brennan 65-71-67—203
Ricky Castillo 68-68-67—203
Tony Finau 67-69-67—203
Rico Hoey 67-68-68—203
Beau Hossler 68-67-68—203
Denny McCarthy 68-68-67—203
Pontus Nyholm 69-66-68—203
Thorbjorn Olesen 68-68-67—203
Chad Ramey 67-67-69—203
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 67-68-69—204
Austin Eckroat 67-69-68—204
Steven Fisk 68-69-67—204
Tom Kim 70-65-69—204
Max McGreevy 72-63-69—204
Karl Vilips 68-65-71—204
Danny Willett 68-70-66—204
Harris English 71-66-68—205
Takumi Kanaya 71-65-69—205
Chris Kirk 69-67-69—205
Jake Knapp 69-65-71—205
Shane Lowry 69-67-69—205
Keith Mitchell 68-66-71—205
John Parry 70-68-67—205
Aldrich Potgieter 69-66-70—205
Alex Smalley 67-68-70—205
Erik Van Rooyen 70-68-67—205
Vince Whaley 68-67-70—205
Sam Burns 65-72-69—206
Ben Griffin 70-68-68—206
Harry Hall 69-67-70—206
Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67-71—206
Andrew Putnam 70-67-69—206
Davis Riley 72-65-69—206
Adrien Saddier 68-70-68—206
Jordan L. Smith 69-69-68—206
Matt Wallace 66-68-72—206
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-68-70—207
Eric Cole 68-70-69—207
William Mouw 69-68-70—207
Jeffrey Kang 69-65-74—208
Mac Meissner 68-69-71—208
Matthieu Pavon 68-70-70—208
Jimmy Stanger 68-68-72—208
Emiliano Grillo 70-67-72—209
Sungjae Im 67-70-72—209
Matt Kuchar 67-71-71—209
Sam Ryder 69-65-75—209
Danny Walker 68-70-71—209
Lee Hodges 68-70-72—210
Tom Hoge 65-73-72—210
Kurt Kitayama 66-71-73—210
Peter Malnati 74-64-72—210
Jesper Svensson 67-70-73—210
Kevin Roy 67-71-73—211
Matti Schmid 67-69-75—211
Garrick Higgo 71-67-74—212
Brice Garnett 69-68-77—214
Luke Clanton 69-69-77—215

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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