Texas Children’s Houston Open Scores

Saturday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston Purse: $9.9 million Yardage: 7,475; Par: 70 Third Round Gary Woodland 64-63-65—192 Nicolai…

Saturday

At Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston

Purse: $9.9 million

Yardage: 7,475; Par: 70

Third Round

Gary Woodland 64-63-65—192 Nicolai Hojgaard 68-62-63—193 Min Woo Lee 68-63-67—198 Michael Thorbjornsen 68-64-66—198 Jason Day 68-63-68—199 Sam Stevens 67-65-67—199 Sahith Theegala 67-67-66—200 Paul Waring 63-71-66—200 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 69-66-65—200 John Keefer 67-68-66—201 Adam Scott 67-66-68—201 Bronson Burgoon 68-68-66—202 Zecheng Dou 66-67-69—202 Chris Gotterup 68-69-65—202 Stephan Jaeger 66-69-67—202 Jackson Suber 67-63-72—202 Jhonattan Vegas 67-67-68—202 Michael Brennan 65-71-67—203 Ricky Castillo 68-68-67—203 Tony Finau 67-69-67—203 Rico Hoey 67-68-68—203 Beau Hossler 68-67-68—203 Denny McCarthy 68-68-67—203 Pontus Nyholm 69-66-68—203 Thorbjorn Olesen 68-68-67—203 Chad Ramey 67-67-69—203 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 67-68-69—204 Austin Eckroat 67-69-68—204 Steven Fisk 68-69-67—204 Tom Kim 70-65-69—204 Max McGreevy 72-63-69—204 Karl Vilips 68-65-71—204 Danny Willett 68-70-66—204 Harris English 71-66-68—205 Takumi Kanaya 71-65-69—205 Chris Kirk 69-67-69—205 Jake Knapp 69-65-71—205 Shane Lowry 69-67-69—205 Keith Mitchell 68-66-71—205 John Parry 70-68-67—205 Aldrich Potgieter 69-66-70—205 Alex Smalley 67-68-70—205 Erik Van Rooyen 70-68-67—205 Vince Whaley 68-67-70—205 Sam Burns 65-72-69—206 Ben Griffin 70-68-68—206 Harry Hall 69-67-70—206 Rasmus Hojgaard 68-67-71—206 Andrew Putnam 70-67-69—206 Davis Riley 72-65-69—206 Adrien Saddier 68-70-68—206 Jordan L. Smith 69-69-68—206 Matt Wallace 66-68-72—206 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-68-70—207 Eric Cole 68-70-69—207 William Mouw 69-68-70—207 Jeffrey Kang 69-65-74—208 Mac Meissner 68-69-71—208 Matthieu Pavon 68-70-70—208 Jimmy Stanger 68-68-72—208 Emiliano Grillo 70-67-72—209 Sungjae Im 67-70-72—209 Matt Kuchar 67-71-71—209 Sam Ryder 69-65-75—209 Danny Walker 68-70-71—209 Lee Hodges 68-70-72—210 Tom Hoge 65-73-72—210 Kurt Kitayama 66-71-73—210 Peter Malnati 74-64-72—210 Jesper Svensson 67-70-73—210 Kevin Roy 67-71-73—211 Matti Schmid 67-69-75—211 Garrick Higgo 71-67-74—212 Brice Garnett 69-68-77—214 Luke Clanton 69-69-77—215

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