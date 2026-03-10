Tampa Bay plays Columbus following Kucherov’s 2-goal showing

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-10, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-19-4, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday,…

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-10, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-19-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -247, Blue Jackets +201; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Nikita Kucherov’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Lightning’s 8-7 loss.

Tampa Bay has a 39-19-4 record overall and a 19-10-0 record in home games. The Lightning rank sixth in NHL play with 219 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Columbus is 32-21-10 overall and 15-13-3 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a -3 scoring differential, with 199 total goals scored and 202 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 8-5. Mason Marchment scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov has 34 goals and 69 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 46 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 6.8 penalties and 23 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

