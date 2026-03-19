Switzerland recalls Sanches ahead of World Cup one year after he tore ACL on debut

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland recalled Alvyn Sanches ahead of the World Cup on Thursday, exactly one year after he…

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland recalled Alvyn Sanches ahead of the World Cup on Thursday, exactly one year after he tore an ACL 25 minutes into his international debut.

Sanches, AC Milan playmaker Ardon Jashari and Monaco captain Denis Zakaria are among fit-again players back in coach Murat Yakin’s plans for warmup games this month. The Nati plays two teams also going to the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Switzerland hosts Germany in Basel on March 27 then goes to face Norway in Oslo four days later.

Sanches got his first call one year ago during a standout season for Lausanne, then hurt a knee deep into stoppage time of a 1-1 draw in a friendly at Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old Sanches moved to Young Boys in September while still injured for a cut-price transfer fee because his contract with Lausanne was expiring this season.

Switzerland advanced to its sixth straight men’s World Cup and was drawn into a group with Canada, Qatar and the winner of a European playoffs bracket on March 31 which could be Italy.

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