Sweet 16 Betting Promos: Get Top 8 Bonus Offers for Duke-St. John’s, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these Sweet 16 betting promos and go all in on Thursday’s games. New players can start winning bonuses on any of the March Madness games this weekend.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel and the best sportsbooks to unlock these offers. New players can grab guaranteed bonuses, profit boosts and other unique offers all weekend long.

Sweet 16 Betting Promos Offer Top NCAA Tournament Bonuses

The Big Ten is well represented in the Sweet 16, with all three games including at least one team from the conference. Not to mention, Nebraska and Iowa will face off in one of the best rivalry games we could have hoped for in the NCAA Tournament. New players can take advantage of these Sweet 16 betting promos on any of the games this weekend. Take a look at Thursday;s slate:

#2 Purdue vs. #11 Texas

#4 Nebraska vs. #9 Iowa

#1 Arizona vs. #4 Arkansas

#2 Houston vs. #3 Illinois

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet







Go all in on the NCAA Tournament with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. New players who take advantage of this offer will receive a $1,500 first bet. Sign up in select states with promo code TOP150 to qualify for a different offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV). These players can turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus.

Grab $365 Sweet 16 Bonus With Bet365 Sportsbook







It won’t take long for players to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and start locking in bonuses. Any $10 bet on the Sweet 16 will be enough to unlock $365 in bonuses. This is a great way to build a bankroll for the weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $3,000 in No Sweat Bonuses







FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most trusted names in the industry and that does not happen by accident. Set up a new account and secure 10 straight days of $300 no sweat tokens. Any losses on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $300 in bonuses.

Double Your March Madness Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







New players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW can secure 10 100% profit boosts. Set up a new account and bet $1 on any game. From there, players will get 100% boosts on their next 10 wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Start With $1,000 in Bet Matches







Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook and secure up to $1,000 in bet matches this week. New players can start betting on any of the Sweet 16 matchups with this promo. There is no shortage of options.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Bet on March Madness With $1,000 Reset







Go all in on March Madness with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and grab this $1,000 bet reset. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. This is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of the players.

BetRivers Offers Up to $500 in Second Chance Bets for the Sweet 16







Anyone who signs up with BetRivers will have a second chance bet for the Sweet 16. Each new player will receive a second chance bet based on where they sign up:

Michigan: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

New Jersey: Second Chance Bet Up To $250

Pennsylvania: Second Chance Bet Up To $500

West Virginia: Second Chance Bet Up To $100

Score $50 Bet Insurance With BetParx Promo







Gear up for the NCAA Tournament this week with the latest BetParx promo. New users who take advantage of this offer will receive 100% insurance on a first bet up to $50.