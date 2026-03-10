Sweden’s Aaron Lindström to remain hospitalized after big crash at Milan Cortina Paralympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A Swedish Para alpine skier is expected to stay hospitalized for two days after a…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A Swedish Para alpine skier is expected to stay hospitalized for two days after a hard crash at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

The Swedish Paralympic committee said Aaron Lindström will remain under observation after sustaining a severe concussion and a minor collapsed lung. The committee posted a photo on Instagram of Lindström smiling in the hospital with his mom and dad by his side.

One of Sweden’s hopes for medals at the Paralympics, Lindström crashed during a jump in his run in the standing Super-G race on Monday. He lost balance and went sideways in the air and couldn’t avoid a hard crash.

The race had to be interrupted for several minutes as doctors attended to Lindström at the site of the accident.

He was carried down the slope on a stretcher and was immediately taken to a hospital.

The 25-year-old Lindström had finished fourth in the downhill standing race on Saturday.

