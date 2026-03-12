Sweden extends coach Graham Potter’s contract ahead of World Cup qualifying playoffs

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Graham Potter was initially hired to get Sweden to the 2026 World Cup and now the…

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Graham Potter was initially hired to get Sweden to the 2026 World Cup and now the former Chelsea coach has also been entrusted with the next edition.

The Swedish Football Federation gave Potter on Thursday a contract to 2030 — a vote of confidence while preparing for World Cup qualifying playoffs this month.

Sweden plays Ukraine at neutral Valencia, Spain, on March 26 and the winner advances to a decisive game five days later hosting Poland or Albania.

The bracket winner will join a World Cup group with the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia, playing games in Mexico and Texas.

Potter was hired by Sweden in October, returning to the country where the Englishman made his reputation guiding Ostersund from the fourth tier to the top division.

He inherited a talented squad though one hit with long-term injuries including to star forwards Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski.

