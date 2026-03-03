Suspected arson attempt at Macclesfield stadium under investigation

MACCLESFIELD, England (AP) — English sixth-tier club Macclesfield claimed someone tried to burn down its stadium on Tuesday, two months…

MACCLESFIELD, England (AP) — English sixth-tier club Macclesfield claimed someone tried to burn down its stadium on Tuesday, two months after it pulled off the biggest upset in FA Cup history by knocking out titleholder Crystal Palace.

The “suspected arson attempt” on Leasing.com Stadium took place overnight and there were no casualties, the club said.

“Emergency services have responded immediately and are on site tackling the blaze in the affected areas,” Macclesfield said in a statement.

It still urged “anyone nearby to keep windows shut and not to approach the stadium.”

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire and the club said it was not commenting further for now. The stadium dates to 1891. It has a capacity of 6,355 spectators.

Led by the younger brother of England and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney, the tiny club from England’s northwest stunned Premier League ‘s Palace 2-1 on Jan. 11 in Macclesfield and created one of the most iconic moments in soccer’s oldest knockout competition.

With 117 places separating National League North team Macclesfield and Palace when they played, it was the biggest upset in the FA Cup’s 155-year history. Macclesfield was knocked out in the next round — the fourth — by the Premier League’s Brentford.

