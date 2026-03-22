Strome scores in OT to lift the Flames past the Lightning, 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Strome scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Tampa Bay Lightning…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Strome scored 26 seconds into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Victor Olofsson, Morgan Frost, with his team-leading 17th, and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary. Devin Cooley made 32 saves.

Ryan McDonagh, Darren Raddysh and Pontus Holmberg scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had an assist to push his NHL-leading points total to 119. Second in the Atlantic Division, the Lightning had won three in a row.

Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots for Tampa Bay, coming off a 5-2 victory in Edmonton on Saturday night.

Olofsson and Frost scored in a 27-second span late in the first to give the Flames a 2-1 lead.

Hometown center Tyson Gross made his NHL debut for the Flames. A Hobey Baker finalist this year, Gross signed with Calgary on March 12 after his season at St. Cloud State came to a conclusion. He had a penalty in 8:07 of ice time.

Up next

Lightning: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

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