Strasbourg beats Reims 2-1 to advance in the French Cup

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg advanced to the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-1 win over Reims on…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg advanced to the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-1 win over Reims on Tuesday.

In an eventful finish at Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg converted two penalties in the space of four minutes and then conceded in stoppage time as Reims fought back.

Joaquin Panichelli’s spot kick broke the deadlock in the 83rd and when David Datro Fofana was brought down in the box moments later, Strasbourg was awarded a second penalty.

Panichelli had already gone off, so Julio Enciso converted from the spot to double the home team’s lead.

Abdoul Ouattara was close to making it 3-0 when he hit the bar in added time, but it was Reims that got the next goal — from Patrick Zabi in the 94th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.