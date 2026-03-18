Still got it? Mohamed Salah sets up Liverpool against PSG showdown in the Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — It has been a season to forget for Mohamed Salah. But the Egyptian icon fired Liverpool…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — It has been a season to forget for Mohamed Salah.

But the Egyptian icon fired Liverpool into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday, scoring his 50th Champions League goal.

But this is still far from vintage Salah. He got a first-half penalty so wrong that it was hard to tell if he was trying an audacious ‘Panenka’ chip or if it was simply a horrible mis-kick. Either way, it was an embarrassing moment just before halftime and all too typical of a campaign in which Salah’s powers appear to have diminished.

That all changed after the break when he was at the heart of a Liverpool goal spree that sealed a 4-1 aggregate win over Galatasaray and set up a showdown with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

“That tells you about the mental strength of him,” Liverpool coach Arne Slot said.

With Liverpool leading 1-0 at halftime through Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal, Salah crossed for Hugo Ekitike to double the advantage. Two minutes later, his fierce shot was saved by Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and Ryan Gravenberch was there to turn in Liverpool’s third on the rebound.

Then came the moment Salah — and the Anfield crowd was waiting for — cutting in from the right, he curled left-footed shot into the far corner from just outside the box.

A “trademark goal” was how Slot described it.

The home fans erupted — chanting their hero’s name. He was given a standing ovation when he went off in the second half because of a possible injury.

Salah should have left the field with another goal, but he fired against the bar from close range.

That was a reminder that he is still not at his lethal best and it is uncertain if he ever will be again at the age of 33.

His goal took his tally to 10 for the season — well down on the 34 he scored to inspire Liverpool to the Premier League title last term.

This time last year tensions were rising as he neared the end of his contract and a new deal was still uncertain.

The idea of losing him was unthinkable to many Liverpool fans after watching him help the club to a full set of trophies — including the Champions League and two Premier Leagues — since he joined in 2017.

The problem for Liverpool’s hierarchy was whether to risk a lucrative contract extension on a player whose best years were behind him — even on the back of such an outstanding season.

It was never likely he could repeat those feats again, but few would have expected the drop off that has been witnessed this term.

Then there was the very public row with coach Slot after he was dropped leading up the Africa Cup of Nations in December.

The fallout quickly passed, but Salah’s form has remained short of his best.

It is still unclear what the future holds for him at Liverpool with one more year on his deal and whether he will see out the contract.

On Wednesday, however, was a reminder of what he can still produce. And in a year in which Liverpool’s title defense has unraveled, it still has hope in the Champions League.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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