New York visits Portland following Carleton’s 26-point game

New York Liberty (2-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (1-1) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

New York Liberty (2-1, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (1-1)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire hosts the New York Liberty after Bridget Carleton scored 26 points in the Portland Fire’s 98-96 win against the New York Liberty.

Portland takes the court for the third game in franchise history. The Fire beat the New York Liberty 98-96 in their last game.

New York went 27-17 overall with a 10-12 record on the road last season. The Liberty averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Fire: Teja Oblak: out (quadriceps).

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (not injury related), Sabrina Ionescu: out (ankle), Raquel Carrera: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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