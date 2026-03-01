Stars look to keep win streak alive, visit the Canucks

Dallas Stars (36-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-34-7, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10…

Dallas Stars (36-14-9, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to continue an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 6-17-5 record in home games and an 18-34-7 record overall. The Canucks have a 6-11-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Dallas has an 18-7-6 record on the road and a 36-14-9 record overall. The Stars have given up 160 goals while scoring 196 for a +36 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 22 assists for the Canucks. Teddy Blueger has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 32 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Stars: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

