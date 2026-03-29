Springer, Okamoto and Sánchez homer, Blue Jays beat Athletics 5-2 to complete three-game sweep

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit the 64th leadoff home run of his career, Kazuma Okamoto went deep for the…

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit the 64th leadoff home run of his career, Kazuma Okamoto went deep for the first time in the majors and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Athletics 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Jesús Sánchez added a two-run homer, his first with Toronto. The defending American League champions swept 11 series last season, one fewer than Milwaukee and Seattle, which led the majors.

Max Muncy hit a two-run home run for the Athletics, one of five hits for the visitors.

Toronto’s Eric Lauer (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

Jeff Hoffman finished for his first save. Hoffman blew the save in Friday’s season opener when he allowed a game-tying home run to Shea Langeliers in the ninth inning.

Toronto pitchers combined to strike out 50 A’s batters over the weekend, a major league record for the most strikeouts in any team’s first three games of the season.

The 50 strikeouts also matches the Blue Jays record for a single series. Toronto pitchers fanned 50 batters in a four-game series against Detroit to begin the 2019 season.

Springer homered on the first pitch he saw from Luis Morales. Only Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (81) has hit more career leadoff homers.

Sánchez homered off Morales in the third, and Okamoto connected for an opposite-field drive in the fourth.

Morales (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Muncy’s blast cut the gap in half in the top of the fifth, but the Blue Jays added another run on Addison Barger’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom half.

Up next

Athletics: LHP Jacob Lopez is scheduled to start at Atlanta on Monday against Braves RHP Bryce Elder.

Blue Jays: RHP Cody Ponce is scheduled to make his Toronto debut Monday at home against Colorado, which counters with Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano.

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