Brown and the Celtics aim to clinch series against Philadelphia

Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Thursday, 8…

Boston Celtics (56-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -5.5; over/under is 212.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 113-97 in the last meeting on Tuesday. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 33 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24.

The 76ers are 9-7 against division opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by VJ Edgecombe averaging 8.0.

The Celtics are 10-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston ranks seventh in the NBA with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.0.

The 76ers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Celtics allow (14.0). The Celtics average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the 76ers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is scoring 28.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is scoring 28.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Celtics: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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