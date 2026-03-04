Sports on TV for Thursday, March 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BASEBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool C, Tokyo
10 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool C, Tokyo
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Japan vs. China, Pool C, Tokyo
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — SC State at NC Central
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Delaware
ESPN2 — Tulane at Temple
ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina
8 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
NBCSN — Michigan at Iowa
PEACOCK — Michigan at Iowa
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at UTEP
ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Second Round, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Second Round, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Syracuse, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Second Round, Indianapolis
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, First Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China
1 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Houston
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Buffalo at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
