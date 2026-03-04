Sports on TV for Thursday, March 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool C, Tokyo

10 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool C, Tokyo

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Japan vs. China, Pool C, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SC State at NC Central

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Delaware

ESPN2 — Tulane at Temple

ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina

8 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

NBCSN — Michigan at Iowa

PEACOCK — Michigan at Iowa

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at UTEP

ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Second Round, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Second Round, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Syracuse, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Second Round, Indianapolis

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, First Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China

1 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, Goodyear, Ariz.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Houston

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Buffalo at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

_____

