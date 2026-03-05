Sports on TV for Friday, March 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, March 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Gold Coast
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BASEBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Japan vs. China, Pool C, Tokyo
11 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, San Juan, Puerto Rico
1 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Mexico vs. Great Britain, Pool B, Houston
6 p.m.
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, Pool A, San Juan, Puerto Rico
7 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami
8 p.m.
FOX — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Pool B, Houston
10 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: China vs. Czech Republic, Pool C, Tokyo
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool C, Tokyo
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Illinois at Akron
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UCF at West Virginia
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
NBCSN — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Rhode Island, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
NBCSN — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. TCU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. St. John’s, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. St. John’s, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
CNBC — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Second Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame invitational, First Round, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China
Midnight
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Boston
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Detroit
PARALYMPICS
1:30 p.m.
USA — 2026 Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony
4 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — M&W 7.5km Sprint (Sitting)
5:15 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — Men’s Downhill
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — M&W 7.5km Sprint (Standing/Vision Impaired)
SWIMMING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Westmont, Ill.
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round
_____
