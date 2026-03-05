Sports on TV for Friday, March 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Gold Coast

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Japan vs. China, Pool C, Tokyo

11 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, San Juan, Puerto Rico

1 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Mexico vs. Great Britain, Pool B, Houston

6 p.m.

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, Pool A, San Juan, Puerto Rico

7 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, Miami

8 p.m.

FOX — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Pool B, Houston

10 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: China vs. Czech Republic, Pool C, Tokyo

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Stage: South Korea vs. Japan, Pool C, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Illinois at Akron

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UCF at West Virginia

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Morehead St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

NBCSN — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Rhode Island, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

NBCSN — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Providence, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Minnesota, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. TCU, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. St. John’s, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. St. John’s, First Round, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

CNBC — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Henrico, Va.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Second Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame invitational, First Round, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China

Midnight

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Detroit

PARALYMPICS

1:30 p.m.

USA — 2026 Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony

4 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — M&W 7.5km Sprint (Sitting)

5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — Men’s Downhill

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — M&W 7.5km Sprint (Standing/Vision Impaired)

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Westmont, Ill.

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells – Live; ATP/WTA 2nd Round

_____

