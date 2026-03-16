Sports betting roundup: Michigan taking in the most money to win the NCAA men’s title

March Madness has arrived.
The men’s bracket for the NCAA Tournament was revealed on Sunday night with Michigan, Duke, Florida and Arizona as the No. 1 seeds.
The First Four will start Tuesday, with first-round games beginning Thursday.
Here’s a look at how things have played out at the BetMGM online sportsbook:
Trends of the Week
As of Sunday night, Michigan (+325) is taking in the most money (14.8%) and the most bets (12%) to win the men’s college basketball national championship. The Wolverines opened the year at +2500.
At +475, Arizona is taking in the third-most bets (8%) and third-most money (11.9%). Duke (+333) is talking in the second-most bets, while Florida (+600) is bringing in the second-most money.
The United States beat the Dominican Republic 2-1 on Sunday in the World Baseball Classic semifinals. The United States was -120 on the moneyline, bringing in 46% of the bets and 39% of the money.
Upsets of the Week
Purdue beat Michigan 80-72 to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday. Purdue was a 5.5-point underdog in the game, and the Boilermakers took in 39% of the bets and 35% of the money.
On the PGA Tour, Cameron Young came from four shots back to start the day on Sunday to win The Players Championship. Young birdied the par-3 17th hole on his way to finishing at 13 under, one shot better than Matt Fitzpatrick. Young was +3333 in pre-tournament outright winner betting, taking in 4.5% of the bets and 4.7% of the money.
Coming Up
With the NBA’s regular season nearing the end, the Thunder have the best odds to win the NBA title at +140, followed by the Celtics and Spurs at +600.
Behind them are the Nuggets at +900, the Cavaliers at +1200, the Pistons and Knicks at +1700, and the Rockets and Timberwolves at +3500.
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This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.
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