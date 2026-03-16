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Sports betting roundup: Michigan taking in the most money to win the NCAA men’s title

The Associated Press

March 16, 2026, 12:44 PM

March Madness has arrived.

The men’s bracket for the NCAA Tournament was revealed on Sunday night with Michigan, Duke, Florida and Arizona as the No. 1 seeds.

The First Four will start Tuesday, with first-round games beginning Thursday.

Here’s a look at how things have played out at the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Trends of the Week

As of Sunday night, Michigan (+325) is taking in the most money (14.8%) and the most bets (12%) to win the men’s college basketball national championship. The Wolverines opened the year at +2500.

At +475, Arizona is taking in the third-most bets (8%) and third-most money (11.9%). Duke (+333) is talking in the second-most bets, while Florida (+600) is bringing in the second-most money.

The United States beat the Dominican Republic 2-1 on Sunday in the World Baseball Classic semifinals. The United States was -120 on the moneyline, bringing in 46% of the bets and 39% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

Purdue beat Michigan 80-72 to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday. Purdue was a 5.5-point underdog in the game, and the Boilermakers took in 39% of the bets and 35% of the money.

On the PGA Tour, Cameron Young came from four shots back to start the day on Sunday to win The Players Championship. Young birdied the par-3 17th hole on his way to finishing at 13 under, one shot better than Matt Fitzpatrick. Young was +3333 in pre-tournament outright winner betting, taking in 4.5% of the bets and 4.7% of the money.

Coming Up

With the NBA’s regular season nearing the end, the Thunder have the best odds to win the NBA title at +140, followed by the Celtics and Spurs at +600.

Behind them are the Nuggets at +900, the Cavaliers at +1200, the Pistons and Knicks at +1700, and the Rockets and Timberwolves at +3500.

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This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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