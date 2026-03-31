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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 9:41 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 15½ (237½) at WASHINGTON
Atlanta 4 (233½) at ORLANDO
Boston (228½) at MIAMI
at CHICAGO (244½) Indiana
New York 15½ (227) at MEMPHIS
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Sacramento
Denver 17½ (248½) at UTAH
San Antonio 13 (227) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Oklahoma at COLORADO
Baylor at MINNESOTA

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF
at HOUSTON -143 Boston +122
N.Y Yankees -120 at SEATTLE +100
Minnesota -119 at KANSAS CITY +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -160 at CINCINNATI +134
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +211
N.Y Mets -161 at ST. LOUIS +135
at SAN DIEGO -150 San Francisco +125

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -216 Athletics +178
at TORONTO -274 Colorado +223
at MIAMI -154 Chicago White Sox +129
at MILWAUKEE -137 Tampa Bay +116
at CHICAGO CUBS -165 LA Angels +138
Detroit -172 at ARIZONA +144
at LA DODGERS -253 Cleveland +206

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -452 Vancouver +344
at SAN JOSE -112 Anaheim -108
at LOS ANGELES -148 St. Louis +124

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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