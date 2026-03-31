NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 15½ (237½) at WASHINGTON Atlanta 4 (233½) at ORLANDO Boston 5½ (228½) at…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 15½ (237½) at WASHINGTON Atlanta 4 (233½) at ORLANDO Boston 5½ (228½) at MIAMI at CHICAGO 4½ (244½) Indiana New York 15½ (227) at MEMPHIS at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Sacramento Denver 17½ (248½) at UTAH San Antonio 13 (227) at GOLDEN STATE

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Oklahoma 9½ at COLORADO Baylor 3½ at MINNESOTA

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF at HOUSTON -143 Boston +122 N.Y Yankees -120 at SEATTLE +100 Minnesota -119 at KANSAS CITY +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -160 at CINCINNATI +134 at PHILADELPHIA -260 Washington +211 N.Y Mets -161 at ST. LOUIS +135 at SAN DIEGO -150 San Francisco +125

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -216 Athletics +178 at TORONTO -274 Colorado +223 at MIAMI -154 Chicago White Sox +129 at MILWAUKEE -137 Tampa Bay +116 at CHICAGO CUBS -165 LA Angels +138 Detroit -172 at ARIZONA +144 at LA DODGERS -253 Cleveland +206

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -452 Vancouver +344 at SAN JOSE -112 Anaheim -108 at LOS ANGELES -148 St. Louis +124

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