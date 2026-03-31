NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 15½ (237½) at WASHINGTON Atlanta 4 (233½) at ORLANDO Boston 5½ (228½) at…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|15½
|(237½)
|at WASHINGTON
|Atlanta
|4
|(233½)
|at ORLANDO
|Boston
|5½
|(228½)
|at MIAMI
|at CHICAGO
|4½
|(244½)
|Indiana
|New York
|15½
|(227)
|at MEMPHIS
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Denver
|17½
|(248½)
|at UTAH
|San Antonio
|13
|(227)
|at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma
|9½
|at COLORADO
|Baylor
|3½
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-143
|Boston
|+122
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at SEATTLE
|+100
|Minnesota
|-119
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-160
|at CINCINNATI
|+134
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-260
|Washington
|+211
|N.Y Mets
|-161
|at ST. LOUIS
|+135
|at SAN DIEGO
|-150
|San Francisco
|+125
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-216
|Athletics
|+178
|at TORONTO
|-274
|Colorado
|+223
|at MIAMI
|-154
|Chicago White Sox
|+129
|at MILWAUKEE
|-137
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-165
|LA Angels
|+138
|Detroit
|-172
|at ARIZONA
|+144
|at LA DODGERS
|-253
|Cleveland
|+206
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-452
|Vancouver
|+344
|at SAN JOSE
|-112
|Anaheim
|-108
|at LOS ANGELES
|-148
|St. Louis
|+124
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