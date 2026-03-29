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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 29, 2026, 10:12 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 2 (246½) at MIAMI
Boston (222½) at ATLANTA
Phoenix 13½ (229½) at MEMPHIS
at SAN ANTONIO 18 (242½) Chicago
Minnesota 7 (235½) at DALLAS
Cleveland 17½ (243½) at UTAH
at OKLAHOMA CITY 14 (219½) Detroit
at LA LAKERS 16½ (236½) Washington

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -154 Minnesota +129
Texas -125 at BALTIMORE +105
Boston -119 at HOUSTON +100
N.Y Yankees -114 at SEATTLE -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -171 Washington +144
at CINCINNATI -125 Pittsburgh +105
N.Y Mets -150 at ST. LOUIS +126
San Francisco -116 at SAN DIEGO -103

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -131 Chicago White Sox +111
at TORONTO -258 Colorado +209
at ATLANTA -138 Athletics +117
at MILWAUKEE -147 Tampa Bay +123
at CHICAGO CUBS -189 LA Angels +157
Detroit -110 at ARIZONA -108
at LA DODGERS -197 Cleveland +163

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS -124 Pittsburgh +104
at COLORADO -353 Calgary +279
at SAN JOSE OFF St. Louis OFF
at VEGAS -334 Vancouver +265
at ANAHEIM -196 Toronto +163

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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