NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2 (246½) at MIAMI Boston 1½ (222½) at ATLANTA Phoenix 13½ (229½) at…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2 (246½) at MIAMI Boston 1½ (222½) at ATLANTA Phoenix 13½ (229½) at MEMPHIS at SAN ANTONIO 18 (242½) Chicago Minnesota 7 (235½) at DALLAS Cleveland 17½ (243½) at UTAH at OKLAHOMA CITY 14 (219½) Detroit at LA LAKERS 16½ (236½) Washington

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY -154 Minnesota +129 Texas -125 at BALTIMORE +105 Boston -119 at HOUSTON +100 N.Y Yankees -114 at SEATTLE -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -171 Washington +144 at CINCINNATI -125 Pittsburgh +105 N.Y Mets -150 at ST. LOUIS +126 San Francisco -116 at SAN DIEGO -103

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -131 Chicago White Sox +111 at TORONTO -258 Colorado +209 at ATLANTA -138 Athletics +117 at MILWAUKEE -147 Tampa Bay +123 at CHICAGO CUBS -189 LA Angels +157 Detroit -110 at ARIZONA -108 at LA DODGERS -197 Cleveland +163

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y ISLANDERS -124 Pittsburgh +104 at COLORADO -353 Calgary +279 at SAN JOSE OFF St. Louis OFF at VEGAS -334 Vancouver +265 at ANAHEIM -196 Toronto +163

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