NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 2 (246½) at MIAMI Boston 1½ (222½) at ATLANTA Phoenix 13½ (229½) at…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|2
|(246½)
|at MIAMI
|Boston
|1½
|(222½)
|at ATLANTA
|Phoenix
|13½
|(229½)
|at MEMPHIS
|at SAN ANTONIO
|18
|(242½)
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|7
|(235½)
|at DALLAS
|Cleveland
|17½
|(243½)
|at UTAH
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|14
|(219½)
|Detroit
|at LA LAKERS
|16½
|(236½)
|Washington
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-154
|Minnesota
|+129
|Texas
|-125
|at BALTIMORE
|+105
|Boston
|-119
|at HOUSTON
|+100
|N.Y Yankees
|-114
|at SEATTLE
|-105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-171
|Washington
|+144
|at CINCINNATI
|-125
|Pittsburgh
|+105
|N.Y Mets
|-150
|at ST. LOUIS
|+126
|San Francisco
|-116
|at SAN DIEGO
|-103
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-131
|Chicago White Sox
|+111
|at TORONTO
|-258
|Colorado
|+209
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|Athletics
|+117
|at MILWAUKEE
|-147
|Tampa Bay
|+123
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-189
|LA Angels
|+157
|Detroit
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-108
|at LA DODGERS
|-197
|Cleveland
|+163
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-124
|Pittsburgh
|+104
|at COLORADO
|-353
|Calgary
|+279
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at VEGAS
|-334
|Vancouver
|+265
|at ANAHEIM
|-196
|Toronto
|+163
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