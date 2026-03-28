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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 28, 2026, 10:56 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Clippers 13½ (222½) at MILWAUKEE
Miami (245½) at INDIANA
at BROOKLYN (221½) Sacramento
at TORONTO (224½) Orlando
at PORTLAND 15½ (237½) Washington
at CHARLOTTE 1 (215½) Boston
Houston (225½) at NEW ORLEANS
at OKLAHOMA CITY (223½) New York
at DENVER 11½ (238½) Golden State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MICHIGAN Tennessee
at DUKE UConn

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -151 Minnesota +127
at TORONTO -161 Athletics +136
at HOUSTON -182 LA Angels +152
at SEATTLE -157 Cleveland +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -176 Pittsburgh +147
at MIAMI -187 Colorado +156
at CHICAGO CUBS -246 Washington +200

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -152 Texas +128
at ATLANTA -148 Kansas City +124
Boston -142 at CINCINNATI +119
at MILWAUKEE -169 Chicago White Sox +142
Tampa Bay -118 at ST. LOUIS -101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -141 Florida +119
at CAROLINA -174 Montreal +146
at COLUMBUS -152 Boston +127
at TAMPA BAY -201 Nashville +165
at NEW JERSEY -168 Chicago +141
Dallas -154 at PHILADELPHIA +129

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

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