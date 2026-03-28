NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 13½ (222½) at MILWAUKEE Miami 9½ (245½) at INDIANA at BROOKLYN 1½…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 13½ (222½) at MILWAUKEE Miami 9½ (245½) at INDIANA at BROOKLYN 1½ (221½) Sacramento at TORONTO 2½ (224½) Orlando at PORTLAND 15½ (237½) Washington at CHARLOTTE 1 (215½) Boston Houston 6½ (225½) at NEW ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY 8½ (223½) New York at DENVER 11½ (238½) Golden State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MICHIGAN 7½ Tennessee at DUKE 5½ UConn

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -151 Minnesota +127 at TORONTO -161 Athletics +136 at HOUSTON -182 LA Angels +152 at SEATTLE -157 Cleveland +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -176 Pittsburgh +147 at MIAMI -187 Colorado +156 at CHICAGO CUBS -246 Washington +200

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -152 Texas +128 at ATLANTA -148 Kansas City +124 Boston -142 at CINCINNATI +119 at MILWAUKEE -169 Chicago White Sox +142 Tampa Bay -118 at ST. LOUIS -101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -141 Florida +119 at CAROLINA -174 Montreal +146 at COLUMBUS -152 Boston +127 at TAMPA BAY -201 Nashville +165 at NEW JERSEY -168 Chicago +141 Dallas -154 at PHILADELPHIA +129

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