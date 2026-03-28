NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 13½ (222½) at MILWAUKEE Miami 9½ (245½) at INDIANA at BROOKLYN 1½…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Clippers
|13½
|(222½)
|at MILWAUKEE
|Miami
|9½
|(245½)
|at INDIANA
|at BROOKLYN
|1½
|(221½)
|Sacramento
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(224½)
|Orlando
|at PORTLAND
|15½
|(237½)
|Washington
|at CHARLOTTE
|1
|(215½)
|Boston
|Houston
|6½
|(225½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|8½
|(223½)
|New York
|at DENVER
|11½
|(238½)
|Golden State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MICHIGAN
|7½
|Tennessee
|at DUKE
|5½
|UConn
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-151
|Minnesota
|+127
|at TORONTO
|-161
|Athletics
|+136
|at HOUSTON
|-182
|LA Angels
|+152
|at SEATTLE
|-157
|Cleveland
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-176
|Pittsburgh
|+147
|at MIAMI
|-187
|Colorado
|+156
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-246
|Washington
|+200
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-152
|Texas
|+128
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|Kansas City
|+124
|Boston
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+119
|at MILWAUKEE
|-169
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|-101
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-141
|Florida
|+119
|at CAROLINA
|-174
|Montreal
|+146
|at COLUMBUS
|-152
|Boston
|+127
|at TAMPA BAY
|-201
|Nashville
|+165
|at NEW JERSEY
|-168
|Chicago
|+141
|Dallas
|-154
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+129
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